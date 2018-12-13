America Continues Commanding Lead Of Hangzhou Medal Table

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th- Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

The United States maintained its overall medal standings lead, totaling 17 medals through day 3. That total is composed of 9 golds, 6 silvers and 2 bronze medals to give the stars n’ stripes more than double the medal count of its next closest competitor, China.

Relays continue to keep America going strong, with the mixed medley relay taking gold in a new World Record time tonight, while Lisa Bratton collected the top individual prize in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Hungary and South Africa are now tied for 3rd overall, with Chad Le Clos sprinting his way to 100m fly gold this evening. Russia’s Kirill Prigoda and China’s Wang Jianjiahe also took home gold in their respective 200m breast and 800m free events, with the former clinching a new World Record in the process.

2018 FINA Short Course Championships Medal Table Through Day 3