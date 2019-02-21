Alyssa Marsh Throws Down Monster 22.37 Fly Split on Day 1 of ACCs

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The ACC is back and better than ever! With the Women’s ACC Championships kicking off tonight, swimmers from across the conference posted some insanely impressive splits tonight, particularly in the 200 medley relay. First and foremost, relay splits are notoriously hard to compile and keep track of, so if you think we missed any splits from this season that you want us to be aware of, please let us know.

Duke junior Alyssa Marsh swam a stunning 22.37 on Duke’s 5th place finishing 200 medley relay. That split is so far the fastest of any flyer at any conference championship this season. Marsh even outdid Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (22.39) and Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson (22.40) tonight at the Big Ten Championships. She also beat all flyers at SECs last night. Marsh will be swimming the 100 fly individually on Friday.

Florida State freshman Ida Hulkko and NC State freshman Sophie Hansson split 26.19 and 26.26 respectively on the breaststroke legs of their medley relays. The pair freshmen are currently sitting at the 2nd and 3rd fastest splits at all conferences. They beat out all of their SEC competition, and were only bested by Lilly King throwing down the fastest breast split ever at Big Tens tonight. This is just a taste of the new breaststroke talent in the ACC this year, however, as UVA freshman Alexis Wenger split 26.66 on their relay, marking one of the fastest splits through the 3 major conferences that we’ve seen so far.

Last but certainly not least, NC State’s Ky-lee Perry anchored her relay to victory and a new ACC record with a stunning 21.02. As best I can tell, the only swimmers to have bested that split in the NCAA this season are Erika Brown and Abbey Weitzeil. It should be noted that Brown broke the NCAA record in the 50 free tonight (21.15), and Weitzeil is the American Record holder in the 50 (21.12).