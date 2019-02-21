Lilly King Hits Quickest-Ever 200 Medley BR Split at B1Gs – 25.36

2019 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Wednesday, February 20th to Saturday, February 23rd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday) Where: Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatics Center, Bloomington, IN (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (3x)

Michigan Wolverines (3x) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central: here

Helping Indiana to the 200 medley relay title tonight at the B1G Championships was Lilly King, who split a 25.36 on the breaststroke leg to push IU to a lead that would prove insurmountable.

King is the fastest in history with this split, though it’s unofficial as there are no official records or rankings for relay splits. She just gets by what was the old fastest split, which was her 25.38 from the 2018 NCAA Championships. Before then, the mark was a 25.55 that she did at the 2017 B1G Championships.

Indiana went on to finish at 1:34.71, setting the pool record and breaking the mark held by NC State (1:35.60 from 2018). They just got by conference rivals Michigan, who were 1:34.98, and IU is now third in the country this year.

Last year at NCAAs, King also split a 56.02 on Indiana’s 400 medley relay, which is still the fastest split ever for that distance. Given how she already looks in the meet thus far, she may be looking at a sub-56 performance either this weekend or at NCAAs.