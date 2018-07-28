Ally McHugh Becomes No. 6 All-Time American in 400 IM – 4:34.80

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Penn State’s Ally McHugh dropped the No. 6 American 400 IM swim of all-time Friday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, also good for No. 3 in the world this year.
McHugh, a rising college senior, split 1:03.44/1:11.99/1:08.32/1:01.05 to win the race in 4:34.80. She beat out Stanford’s Brooke Forde, who was second in 4:35.09, and Melanie Margalis, who was third in 4:35.50.
Forde is now the No. 8 all-time American, and Margalis, who was already 10th, dropped a second.
|
Fastest American Performers
|1
|Katie Hoff
|4:31.12
|2
|Maya DiRado
|4:31.15
|3
|Elizabeth Beisel
|4:31.27
|4
|Leah Smith
|4:33.86
|5
|Caitlin Leverenz
|4:34.48
|6
|Ally McHugh
|4:34.80
|7
|Kaitlin Sandeno
|4:34.95
|8
|Brooke Forde
|4:35.09
|9
|Julia Smit
|4:35.33
|10
|Melanie Margalis
|4:35.50
McHugh and Forde are now No. 3 and No. 5 in the world.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 400 IM
OHHASHI
4.30.82
|2
|Ilaria
CUSINATO
|ITA
|4.34.65
|06/30
|3
|Ally
McHUGH
|USA
|4.34.80
|07/27
|4
|Aimee
WILLMOTT
|GBR
|4.34.90
|04/05
|5
|Brooke
FORDE
|SA
|4.35.09
|07/27
