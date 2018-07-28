Ally McHugh Becomes No. 6 All-Time American in 400 IM – 4:34.80

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Penn State’s Ally McHugh dropped the No. 6 American 400 IM swim of all-time Friday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, also good for No. 3 in the world this year.

McHugh, a rising college senior, split 1:03.44/1:11.99/1:08.32/1:01.05 to win the race in 4:34.80. She beat out Stanford’s Brooke Forde, who was second in 4:35.09, and Melanie Margalis, who was third in 4:35.50.

Forde is now the No. 8 all-time American, and Margalis, who was already 10th, dropped a second.

Fastest American Performers 1 Katie Hoff 4:31.12 2 Maya DiRado 4:31.15 3 Elizabeth Beisel 4:31.27 4 Leah Smith 4:33.86 5 Caitlin Leverenz 4:34.48 6 Ally McHugh 4:34.80 7 Kaitlin Sandeno 4:34.95 8 Brooke Forde 4:35.09 9 Julia Smit 4:35.33 10 Melanie Margalis 4:35.50

McHugh and Forde are now No. 3 and No. 5 in the world.