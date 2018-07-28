Ally McHugh Becomes No. 6 All-Time American in 400 IM – 4:34.80

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Penn State’s Ally McHugh dropped the No. 6 American 400 IM swim of all-time Friday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, also good for No. 3 in the world this year.

McHugh, a rising college senior, split 1:03.44/1:11.99/1:08.32/1:01.05 to win the race in 4:34.80. She beat out Stanford’s Brooke Forde, who was second in 4:35.09, and Melanie Margalis, who was third in 4:35.50.

Forde is now the No. 8 all-time American, and Margalis, who was already 10th, dropped a second.

Fastest American Performers
1 Katie Hoff 4:31.12
2 Maya DiRado 4:31.15
3 Elizabeth Beisel 4:31.27
4 Leah Smith 4:33.86
5 Caitlin Leverenz 4:34.48
6 Ally McHugh 4:34.80
7 Kaitlin Sandeno 4:34.95
8 Brooke Forde 4:35.09
9 Julia Smit 4:35.33
10 Melanie Margalis 4:35.50

McHugh and Forde are now No. 3 and No. 5 in the world.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 400 IM

YuiJPN
OHHASHI
04/08
4.30.82
2Ilaria
CUSINATO		ITA4.34.6506/30
3Ally
McHUGH		USA4.34.8007/27
4Aimee
WILLMOTT		GBR4.34.9004/05
5Brooke
FORDE		SA4.35.0907/27
View Top 26»

