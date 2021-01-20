Alaska Sprint Champion Katy McCarter Signs NLI with New Mexico Lobos

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fairbanks, Alaska native Katy McCarter has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for the University of New Mexico in the class of 2025.

“Swimming for college used to be a dream. I wouldn’t have even imagined swimming for a division one swim team if it weren’t for my support group of coaches, family and friends. Now look at me, I’ve signed for the university New Mexico and I can’t wait to see what I can bring to the team. Go lobos

The university of New Mexico is a great location and has an amazing health department, which I plan to take advantage of to study occupational therapy. The next four years are going to be an amazing adventure.”

A senior at Lathrop High School, McCarter swims for the Malemutes and for the club team Midnight Sun Swim Team under head coach Patrick Burda. She is a polyvalent talent who excels at free, back, and IM. In high school swimming, she is the 2019 Alaska State Champion in the 50 free (24.53) and runner-up in the 100 free (52.88). This past November, although Alaska canceled the high school state meet, she was able to swim at the Alaska State High School Club Invitational in November, where she placed 2nd in the 50 (24.15) and 3rd in the 100 (52.70). Both times were lifetime bests.

She picked up best times in the LCM 100 back and 200 free last January at 2020 Alaska Senior Championships, winning the 50 free, placing 2nd in the 100 free and 200 IM, and coming in 3rd, 4th, and 5th in the 200 free, 200 back, and 100 back. The rest of her LCM times date from the summer of 2019. In SCY, she had a number of strong performances in the spring of 2019 at Federal Way Sectionals and Alaska Junior Olympics.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 52.70

200 free – 1:55.86

50 back – 28.45

100 back – 1:00.01

200 back – 2:07.59

200 IM – 2:13.39

400 IM – 4:43.91

McCarter will suit up for the Lobos with fellow class of 2025 commits Caitlin Beery, Layni Andrle, and Taylor Murphy.

