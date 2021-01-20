M.I.S.C.A Releases Michigan HS Girls Swimming & Diving 2020-2021 “Dream Team”

Following the DI, II, and III Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) girls swimming & diving state meets this past weekend, the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (M.I.S.C.A.) released the girls swimming & diving “Dream Team” for 2020-2021.
The team consists of the fastest swimmer across all 3 division state meets in each event. A swimmer is only allowed to represent the “Dream Team” in one individual event, however, resulting in two events in which the 2nd-fastest swimmer in the event earned the roster spot. The first of those events is the 100 fly, where Plymouth’s Brady Kendall had the fastest overall time at 54.35, but Kendall was already on the team for the 50 free, so Fenton’s Gracie Olsen picked up the spot. Similarly, Cranbrook’s Gwen Woodbury was the fastest 100 freestyler (50.29), but represents the team in the 200 free, giving Jordyn Shipps (DeWitt) the roster spot.
Here is the full 2020-2021 M.I.S.C.A Dream Team roster:
- 200 Free: Gwen Woodbury (Cranbrook) – 1:48.31
- 200 IM: Greta Gidley (Farmington Mercy) – 2:00.69
- 50 Free: Brady Kendall (Plymouth) – 22.98
- Diving: Lily Witte (Dexter) – 486.95
- 100 Fly: Gracie Olsen (Fenton) – 55.18
- 100 Free: Jordyn Shipps (DeWitt) – 50.80
- 500 Free: Angelina Baker (Portage Northern) – 4:57.75
- 100 Back: Justine Murdock (Cranbrook) – 55.04
- 100 Breast: McKenzie Siroky (Livonia Stevenson) – 1:01.45
- 200 Free Relay: Cranbrook (Charlotte DeSanton, Hale Oal, Charlotte Trunsky, Gwen Woodbury) – 1:35.98
- 400 Free Relay: Ann Arbor Pioneer (Stella Chapman, Amelia Weyhing, Vivian VanRenterghem, Lily Cramer) – 3:29.97
- 200 Medley Relay: Ann Arbor Pioneer (Sam Quoia, Edwina Jalet, Stella Chapman, Sophia Guo) – 1:44.21