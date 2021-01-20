M.I.S.C.A Releases Michigan HS Girls Swimming & Diving 2020-2021 “Dream Team”

Following the DI, II, and III Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) girls swimming & diving state meets this past weekend, the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (M.I.S.C.A.) released the girls swimming & diving “Dream Team” for 2020-2021.

The team consists of the fastest swimmer across all 3 division state meets in each event. A swimmer is only allowed to represent the “Dream Team” in one individual event, however, resulting in two events in which the 2nd-fastest swimmer in the event earned the roster spot. The first of those events is the 100 fly, where Plymouth’s Brady Kendall had the fastest overall time at 54.35, but Kendall was already on the team for the 50 free, so Fenton’s Gracie Olsen picked up the spot. Similarly, Cranbrook’s Gwen Woodbury was the fastest 100 freestyler (50.29), but represents the team in the 200 free, giving Jordyn Shipps (DeWitt) the roster spot.

Here is the full 2020-2021 M.I.S.C.A Dream Team roster: