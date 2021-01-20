Logan Robillard Sends Verbal Commitment to Northern Michigan Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Logan Robillard from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho has made a verbal commitment to Northern Michigan University and begin in the fall of 2022.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Northern Michigan University. I am looking forward to furthering my education and continuing to swim at NMU. The coaching staff is amazing and the team is a great fit. I want to thank my family, current coaches and personal trainer for helping me get to this point. Go Wildcats!”

Robillard is a junior at Lake City High School where he swims the 200/500 free distance double. He was runner-up in both events (1:46.49/4:49.20) as a sophomore at the Idaho High School 5A State Championships. The 2020 5A Boys IHSAA State Swim Meet was a virtual championship, and this year he won the 500 free (4:47.72) and placed 2nd in the 200 free (1:45.23).

Robillard does his year-round swimming with Coeur D’Alene Area Swim Team. He excels at distance freestyle, fly, and IM. In December, he earned new PBs in the 100/200/500 free and 100/200 fly at the Scottsdale Aquatic Club Senior Challenge. Most of the rest of his SCY lifetime bests come from last January’s Washington Open.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:28.67

1000 free – 9:45.24

500 free – 4:42.70

200 free – 1:45.13

100 free – 48.83

200 fly – 2:00.28

100 fly – 53.80

400 IM – 4:21.90

200 IM – 2:01.21

Robillard’s best times would already score at the 2020 GLIAC Championships, where the Wildcats finished 3rd in the men’s standings. He would have been 15th in the 1650 free and just barely missed the top-16 cutoff in the 1000 free (9:44.42), 500 free (4:41.45), and 200 free (1:43.33).

