Alabama Picks Up Verbal Commitment from OHSAA Record-holder Nicholas Perera

Nicholas Perera, an Eagle Scout from Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for 2018-19. His future teammates in the Crimson Tide class of 2022 will include fellow verbal commits Cole Brown, Noland Deas, and Spencer Walker.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Alabama! I chose Alabama because the team feels like a family, and together with the coaches they have created an exciting environment in which the athletes are pushed daily in the classroom as well as in the pool. Because of the amazing resources and support provided by the University of Alabama Athletic Department, as well as the competitiveness of my future teammates, I know Alabama will give me every opportunity to reach my full potential. Roll Tide!!!”

Perera is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from St. Xavier High School. He won the 200 IM (1:48.94) at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament and swam on all three St. X record-breaking relays. He anchored the 200 medley relay in 20.49, led off the 200 free relay in 21.32, and swam a 45.27 leg on the 400 free relay.

Perera swims year-round for the Dayton Raiders. He competed in the 400 IM at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, then finished the summer with new times in the 200m back and 200m IM at Summer Juniors. Perera had an outstanding 2016 Winter Juniors East meet, in which he finaled in the 500 free (15th), 200 IM (16th), and 400 IM (11th), and took home a slew of new times (50/100/200/500 free and 400 IM). This past summer, he competed at U.S. Nationals and NCSA Summer Championship. He was runner-up in the 400 IM at the latter, and wrapped up his long-course season with new times in the 50/100/400 free, 100/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Best times:

400m IM: 4:24.76

200m IM: 2:07.08

200m fly: 2:04.14

400y IM: 3:51.74

200y IM: 1:48.74

500y free: 4:25.52

200y free: 1:37.79

200y breast: 2.02.36

200y fly: 1:50.14

