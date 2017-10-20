Remaining Aussie Whereabouts Case Maddie Groves Cleared To Compete

As reported back in May of this year, 3 Australian Olympians were named as having missed 3 drug tests over a 12-month period, violating doping control testing protocols. The athletes included silver medalist in the women’s 200m butterfly from Rio, Maddie Groves, and fellow Olympic teammates Thomas Fraser-Holmes and open water swimmer Jarrod Poort.

We’ve since reported how Fraser-Holmes was handed a 12-month ban by swimming governing body, FINA, and was also cut-off both financially and training-wise from the Australian National Team. The swimmer is in the process of appealing his ban.

Shortly after, Poort also accepted a 12-month anti-doping suspension for his whereabouts violations. The sanction was imposed on Poort by Swimming Australia following a recommendation by the Australian Sport Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) CEO under the terms of the National Anti-Doping scheme. Poort’s suspension began on September 5th of this year and will conclude on September 5th in 2018, thereby taking the athlete out of contention for 2018 Commonwealth Games participation.

Just today, the remaining case of Groves has been cleared, with the swimmer now able to compete at next year’s Commonwealth Games hosted by her home nation. Per The Brisbane Times, ‘Groves and lawyer Tim Fuller successfully pleaded their case to FINA overnight on Thursday.’ They described how Groves was in her dorm room and was waiting at the correct place and time, but ‘testers failed to go past the front desk of the San Diego University dorm building to find her.’ The testers also failed to call the athlete. (Brisbane Times)

As such, FINA officials ruled the 3rd test failed to meet WADA protocol, indicating that the testing agents ‘did not do everything in their power to track down the athlete.’