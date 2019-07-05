Age Group Record Round-Up From Day 3 Of European Junior C’ships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2019 European Junior Championships concluded in Kazan, which means we’re now over the halfway point of the 5-day meet.

We’re keeping track of the individual national age records of which we’re aware as the meet rolls on. The following list includes those that we were able to note from day 3. Let me know of any additional swims clearing a record in the comments. National Records have also been noted below.

Matt Richards – British Age Record for 16-year-olds in 100 Free En route to the 100m free gold tonight, 16-year-old Matt Richards of Great Britain took a big chunk off his newly-minted Age Record. Entering this meet with a 49.98 PB, the man slimmed this down to 49.91 in prelims, then 49.50 in the semi-finals to put him on the cusp of the all-time British top 10 list. Come the final, the teen busted out the swim of his life to punch a 48.88, taking gold and becoming the 8th fastest Brit in history.

Vladyslav Bukhov – Ukrainian Junior Record in 100 Free Finishing in the bronze behind the aforementioned Richards and Swede Robin Hanson in the men’s 100 free was Ukrainian teen Vladyslav Bukhov . Bukhov, who coincidentally turned 16 today, July 5th, hammered out a personal best mark of 49.25 for the bronze. He notched 49.55 in prelims to represent his first time ever under the 50-second threshold, only to lower that by another half a second to land on the podium.

Laura Lahtinen – Finnish Youth Record in 200 Breast Finishing 4th in the women’s 200m breast tonight was Laura Lahtinen , the 16-year-old who has made her presence known at this meet over the course of just the first 3 days. Hitting a new personal best in the 200m breast, Lahtinen clocked a mark of 2:26.89, beating Noora Laukkanen’s Finnish Youth Record of 2:28.30 that’s been on the book since 2009.

Antonio Djakovic – Swiss Age Record for 16-year-olds in 100 Free The man who took 400m free gold here in a new Senior National Record, Antonio Djakovic , powered his way to a Swiss Age Record for 16-year-olds in the 100m free. Clocking 49.41, Djakovic settled for 4th place, but in his best time ever, easily outperforming the 49.83 he put up in Uster at this year’s Swiss Championships.

Greek Men’s 4x200m Free Squad – Pan-Hellenic Youth Record & 200 Free Record by Konstantinos Englezakis The Greek men’s 4x200m free relay finished 4th in a time of 7:24.01. That was good enough for a new Pan-Hellenic Youth Record, beating out the previous mark of 7:26.07 in spades. The man who led-off the squad, Konstantinos Englezakis , fired off a new Pan-Hellenic Youth Record in the 200m free in 1:50.04.



National Records broken on day 3: