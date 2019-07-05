Boecekler Produces 3rd Turkish National Record Of Euro Jr C’ships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
Finishing with the silver medal in tonight’s women’s 1500m freestyle at the 2019 European Junior Championships, Turkish standout Beril Boecekler produced a new National Record in the event.
Stopping the clock at a time of 16:21.39, her mark laid waste to her own previous NR and lifetime best of 16:48.97 logged this past April at the Turkish National Championships.
Just 15 years of age, Boecekler has already established 2 other National Records here in Kazan, in the 400m free and the 800m free. Her 400m free time of 4:10.41 rendered the teen in 4th place, while her mark of 8:34.56 gave the Turk the silver, once again behind Italy’s Salin.
