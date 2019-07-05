Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Boecekler Produces 3rd Turkish National Record Of Euro Jr C’ships

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Finishing with the silver medal in tonight’s women’s 1500m freestyle at the 2019 European Junior Championships, Turkish standout Beril Boecekler produced a new National Record in the event.

Stopping the clock at a time of 16:21.39, her mark laid waste to her own previous NR and lifetime best of 16:48.97 logged this past April at the Turkish National Championships.

Just 15 years of age, Boecekler has already established 2 other National Records here in Kazan, in the 400m free and the 800m free. Her 400m free time of 4:10.41 rendered the teen in 4th place, while her mark of 8:34.56 gave the Turk the silver, once again behind Italy’s Salin.

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!