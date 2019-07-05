Schoenmaker Drops South African 100 Breast Record Down To 1:06.32

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

Tatjana Schoenmaker broke her own South African National Record in the semi-finals of the women’s 100 breaststroke at the World University Games, putting up a time of 1:06.32 to move past her 1:06.41 set last year.

That time, done in the final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, had broken Penny Heyns‘ mark of 1:06.52 which had stood for 19 years, dating back to the 1999 Pan Pacific Championships in Sydney.

Comparing the splits of her two record swims, the advantage tonight came entirely on the front half:

Schoenmaker, 2018 CGs: 31.58/34.83 = 1:06.41

Schoenmaker, 2019 WUGs: 31.31/35.01 = 1:06.32

She won both the 100 and 200 breaststroke at those Commonwealth Games and set a new National Record in all three breast events.

Schoenmaker’s swim tonight moves her up into fourth in the world this year, improving on her 1:06.83 from the South African Championships in April.

The 21-year-old, who turns 22 next Tuesday, is in complete control heading into the final as she leads the field by eight-tenths of a second. Kanako Watanabe of Japan sits second in 1:07.15.

Two years ago at this meet in Taipei, Schoenmaker finished fourth in this event (1:07.44), and also won silver in the 200 breast.

This was the second NR for the nation during the session as Tayla Lovemore broke the women’s 50 fly mark en route to winning gold in the final.