Tayla Lovemore Breaks South African 50 Fly Record, Wins WUGs Gold

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

Tayla Lovemore set a new South African National Record en route to winning gold in the women’s 50 fly at the World University Games in Napoli, clocking a time of 26.25.

The swim lowered the previous mark of 26.30, set by Erin Gallagher at the South African Championships back in April. It was at that same meet where Lovemore established her previous best of 26.63, placing second before she lowered it down to 26.51 in the prelims here. She came into the final seeded fourth after going 26.60 in the semis.

Ai Soma of Japan was the runner-up in 26.38, and South Korean Soeun Jeong took bronze in 26.41. Jeong was the top seed coming out of the semi-finals in 26.50.

This is the 25-year-old Lovemore’s first long course National Record. She is the current holder of the South African short course records in the 50 fly (25.54) and 100 IM (1:00.30), both set at the Singapore stop of the FINA World Cup last November.