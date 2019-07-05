15-Year-Old Gorbenko Clocks Israeli National Record In 50 Back

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 3 of the 2019 European Junior Championships, 15-year-old Anastasya Gorbenko of Isreal established a new Israeli Senior National Record in the women’s 50m back.

After producing the 2nd seeded swim in prelims in a time of 28.56, Gorbenko fell to 6th after the semi-finals, but still producing a solid swim of 28.67.

Flash forward to tonight’s final, however, and the teen cranked out a time of 28.21 to claim silver behind winner Daria Vaskina of Russia, who snagged the gold in 27.82, a new Championships Record.

Gorbenko is the newly-minted national record holder in the women’s 200m IM, as a signal of her trajectory so far this year.

While competing at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine, California last month, Gorbenko snapped a new Israeli national mark of 2:11.98, laying waste to her own previous national standard of 2:12.88 she established for gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Gorbenko’s gold there in Buenos Aires represented Israel’s first international swimming title at that level of LCM swimming, with Israel only having won Short Course Swimming medals at the elite level.

She also produced a new national mark in Irvine in the women’s 200m breast, blasting a time of 2:28.78 to hack about half a second off of her own previous PB of 2:29.17 from semi-finals of last year’s European Junior Championships. Also competing in California Gorbenko posted a 1:10.04 in the 100m breast for silver, while she produced a PB in the 200m free in 2:00.83 to place 4th.