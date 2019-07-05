Dolfin Swim of the Week: Sjostrom Now Owns 4 of 7 Fastest 50s Ever

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

The 2019 Swedish Championships were about as good a tune-up for the World Championships as Sarah Sjostrom could have asked for.

The 7-time world champ blasted the 3rd-best 50 freestyle of her career last week, giving her 4 of the 7 fastest swims in history in that event. Sjostrom, just 25, has been under 24 seconds no less than 17 times in her career, per SwimRankings.net. The Swedish national remains the world record-holder since the last edition of the long course World Championships in 2017. Her time last week was just 0.11 seconds off being the fastest ever, and ties for the #6 performance all-time.

Top 50 Freestyle Performances In History

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67 – 2017 Worlds Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.69 – 2017 Worlds Britta Steffen (GER) – 23.73 – 2009 Worlds Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.74 – 2018 European Champs Pernille Blume (DEN) – 23.75 – 2018 European Champs Cate Campbell (AUS) / Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.78 – 2018 Commonwealth Games / 2019 Swedish Championships — Cate Campbell (AUS) – 23.79 – 2018 Australian Championships Cate Campbell (AUS) – 23.81 – 2018 Pan Pacific Championships Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.83 – 2018 World Cup – Kazan

