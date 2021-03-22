Abby Wenham to Remain In-State with Verbal to Georgia Southern University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Georgia Southern University has picked up a verbal commitment from sprint freestyler Abby Wenham for its class of 2025. Wenham is a year-round swimmer at Swim Atlanta and she is finishing up her senior year at Discovery High School.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Southern University! Thank you to my family, friends, and all my coaches for supporting me through this process. Go Eagles!!!

In early February Wenham competed at the final meet of her high school swimming career. The Discovery High School senior swam the 50 and 100 free, picking up bronze medals and personal best times in each. She took 0.38 seconds off of her entry time in the 50 free and 0.56 seconds in the 100 free. Her new best times were also 2019 Futures qualifying times.

Wenham has qualified for the Georgia State Championships every year since her freshman year, and she has made it back to finals in every event but one. Freshman year she swam the 100 back and the 100 free, where she finished 17th in the C-final of both. The following year, the Discovery High School sophomore finished 12th in the 50 free and 14th in the 100 back, and junior year she competed in the 100 fly and the 50 free (10th).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.64

100 free – 51.82

200 free – 1:57.27

100 back – 59.09

200 back – 2:08.74

In mid-February, Georgia Southern finished 6th at the 2021 CCSA Women’s Championships. Freshman Annamaria Hornyak earned three individual silver medals, touching second in the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 IM. Wenham’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 50 and 100 free and the C-final of the 200 back at the 2021 conference meet.

Her top times would have made her the Eagles’ fastest 50 and 100 freestyler and their second-fastest 200 backstroker behind Emma Scruggs during the 2020-2021 season.

Wenham will be joining Jenna Maloy of Durham, NC as a member of Georgia Southern’s class of 2025.

