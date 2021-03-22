Abby Wenham to Remain In-State with Verbal to Georgia Southern University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Georgia Southern University has picked up a verbal commitment from sprint freestyler Abby Wenham for its class of 2025. Wenham is a year-round swimmer at Swim Atlanta and she is finishing up her senior year at Discovery High School.
I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Southern University! Thank you to my family, friends, and all my coaches for supporting me through this process. Go Eagles!!!
Top SCY Times:
- 50 free – 23.64
- 100 free – 51.82
- 200 free – 1:57.27
- 100 back – 59.09
- 200 back – 2:08.74
In mid-February, Georgia Southern finished 6th at the 2021 CCSA Women’s Championships. Freshman Annamaria Hornyak earned three individual silver medals, touching second in the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 IM. Wenham’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 50 and 100 free and the C-final of the 200 back at the 2021 conference meet.
Her top times would have made her the Eagles’ fastest 50 and 100 freestyler and their second-fastest 200 backstroker behind Emma Scruggs during the 2020-2021 season.
Wenham will be joining Jenna Maloy of Durham, NC as a member of Georgia Southern’s class of 2025.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour
Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.
Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster
FFT is a SwimSwam partner.