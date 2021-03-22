Futures Qualifier Regan Miller (2022) Sends Verbal Commitment to Northeastern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Regan Miller from Eden Prairie, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to Northeastern University for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northeastern University! Special thanks to my teammates and coaches who have supported me through the years. I chose Northeastern for its academics as well as its amazing team culture. I can’t wait to be a part of this family! GO HUSKIES!!❤️🐾”

Miller is a junior at Minnetonka High School who also swims year-round with Minnetonka Swim Club. She placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.92) and 4th in the 100 free (52.53) at the 2020 MSHSL Girls 2AA Sectional Championships in October.

In February and March of this year she went best times in the 200 free and 100 IM at the 2021 See ya 2020 meet hosted by Storm Swim Club and in the 100 free at the March Invite hosted by Aquajet Swim Team. Prior to that, she earned best times in the 100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly at the Minnesota Senior Short Course State Championships last March where she was runner-up in the 50 free and placed 9th in the 100 fly and 12th in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.44

100 free – 51.92

100 fly – 56.61

50 back – 27.90

100 back – 58.21

200 back – 2:08.33

100 breast – 1:08.39

Northeastern has gotten off to a strong start building their class of 2026. Miller will join verbal commits Cambria Semmen, Elisabeth Bendall, Kotoko Blair, Marcela Scaramuzza, and Teagan Osga in the fall of 2022. The Huskies compete in the CAA which revised its post-season calendar this season. The CAA Championships will be held on March 29-April 2 for swimming and on March 26-27 for diving. In 2020, Miller’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 50 free and the B finals of the 100 free and 100 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.