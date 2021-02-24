IL Backstroker Teagan Osga Makes Verbal Commitment to Northeastern (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Teagan Osga of the Academy Bullets in Illinois has verbally committed to Northeastern University for fall 2022. She’s a junior at Oak Park-River Forest High School.

Once a Husky, always a Husky!! I feel beyond blessed to have the opportunity to pursue my academic & athletic career at Northeastern University! I wouldn’t be where I am today without the endless support from everyone who has stuck by my side – a SPECIAL thanks to my coaches, family, and teammates. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with my amazing Northeastern family. GO HUSKIES ❤️🐾

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 back – 56.29

200 back – 2:01.24

200 IM – 2:08.65

Osga has won the 200 IM and 100 back at the last two Illinois HS Sectional Championships she’s raced at, and she competed at the 2019 Illinois HS State Championships, finishing 16th in the 100 back prelims (the IHSA meet only scores to 12 places). Osga would’ve swam at the 2020 State Meet, but it was called off due to COVID-19.

Last season, Osga would’ve ranked #2 on Northeastern’s roster in both backstroke events. At the 2020 CAA Championships, Osga would’ve made the 100 back A-final and been on the 200 back A/B bubble, so she should be able to immediately contribute to the Huskies in 2022. She should overlap with current junior Bailey Smith, who led Northeastern in the backstroke last season (55.6/1:58.3).

Osga is the latest addition to an impressive 2026 class for the Huskies. She joins Elisabeth Bendall, Marcela Scaramuzza, Cambria Semmen and Kotoko Blair.

