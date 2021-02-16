Virginia 3A 100 Breast Runner-Up Elisabeth Bendall Chooses Northeastern (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northeastern continues a hot recruiting streak for their 2026 class, adding Cavalier Aquatics breaststroker Elisabeth Bendall. Bendall is a junior at Monticello High School in Charlottesville, Va.

Here we go!! I’m overjoyed and beyond grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northeastern University!! I’m still entirely in disbelief that this dream has come true. I’d like to thank my family, teammates, friends, coaches, and teachers for all the motivation and guidance throughout the years. I cannot wait to begin my greatest adventure yet with such an amazing group of women! Go Huskies!! ❤️🖤🐾

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:04.38

200 breast – 2:23.25

200 IM – 2:10.45

Bendall was an A-finalist in the 100 breast and 200 IM at the 2020 Virginia HS 3A State Championships, finishing runner-up in the former. Two weekends ago, Bendall won the Virginia 3A Region 3C title in the 100 breast (1:06.27), a season-best, and she’ll race at the 3A State meet. The meet was moved from February 14 to February 25 due to inclement winter weather.

Bendall is the second breaststroke specialist to join the 2026 class, alongside Marcela Scaramuzza, who is already faster than the school record in the 100 breast with a 1:01.41. Sprinters Cambria Semmen and Kotoko Blair round out the class so far.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

