George Mason Adds Sprinter Alexander Franklin for Fall 2021

Alexander Franklin of the Coast Guard Blue Dolphins has committed to George Mason University for this coming fall. Franklin is a senior at Grafton High School in Yorktown, Va.

I am excited to announce my commitment to George Mason University to continue my swimming and academic career. GO PATRIOTS💚💛💚💛

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.79

100 free – 46.53

200 free – 1:42.53

100 back – 49.95

200 back – 1:50.95

100 breast – 58.14

100 fly – 49.03

200 fly – 1:51.68

200 IM – 1:52.56

Franklin is a versatile sprinter, and he’s the defending Virginia HS 4A State Champion in the 100 back (49.95). He was also 23.18 leading off Grafton’s 200 medley relay, which won the 4A title, though he was DQ’d in the 100 fly prelims (where he looked like a title contender). He was also 20.90 anchoring their 200 free relay to a third-place effort.

In 2019, Franklin competed at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, where he made the 100 fly C-final and finished 23rd overall. Since the pandemic started, Franklin has gone lifetime bests in the 200 free, 200 back, 100 breast and 100 fly.

At the 2020 A-10 Championships, Franklin would’ve made the 100 fly A-final, while he would’ve scored in B-finals of the 50 free and 100 back.

Franklin joins Troy Durocher in George Mason’s incoming class this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

