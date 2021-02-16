How to Turn a Bad Meet Into a Good Meet: Three Simple Things To Bust a Slump

1. Don’t focus on the fact that you’re having a bad meet

I know this is a lot harder to do in reality. One thing that you can do to help you stay positive is focusing on one or two things you can do really well during your warm-up and warm-down that you can also practice in your race. Sloppy streamlines and turns? No more during this meet! Bilateral breathing on the freestyle events? You got it! Three dolphin kicks off every wall? No problem! You may not get a best time, but you are practicing good technique which will make you a better swimmer in the end.

2. See every race as an opportunity to learn and grow

This may sound like tip number one, but it really is different. Talk to your coaches and teammates and ask if they can film you during your next race. Understand that this isn’t going to be the best, nor the last, swim of your life, so you should see it as an opportunity to learn from your mistakes. Notice that you’re not pulling all the way through your fly or you are gliding too long on breast? Practice it and make it better!

3. Be a good teammate

This is probably the most important point of them all. Just because you’re having a bad meet doesn’t mean that your whole team will. If you’re having a bad meet, you shouldn’t try to steal someone else’s success away by having a bad attitude. Cheer for your friends and teammates and celebrate their success with them, it’ll be your time to shine soon enough.

4. Set practice performance goals