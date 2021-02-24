Virginia 5A Double A-Finalist Robert Quan Joins UChicago Incoming Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

D-III powerhouse University of Chicago has garnered a commitment from NCAP’s Robert Quan for this coming fall. Quan is a senior at Riverside High School in Lee, Va.

I am grateful to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Chicago. Thank you to my family, coaches, teachers, and friends who made this opportunity possible. Go MAROONS!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.70

200 free – 1:40.72

500 free – 4:34.91

100 back – 51.61

200 IM – 1:54.81

Quan was a double A-finalist at the 2020 Virginia HS 5A Championships, placing fifth in the 200 free (1:42.71) and seventh in the 500 free (4:41.39). He’s slated to compete at the 2021 5A State Meet today, where he’s the top seed in the 200 free and 500 free.

At the 2020 Winter 18&U Championships, Quan registered lifetime bests in the 50 free (21.66), 100 free (46.70) and 100 back (51.61).

UChicago was led in the 100/200 free last year by star Australian freshman Arthur Kiselnikov, who was 44.29 in the 100 and 1:36.66 in the 200 and led the entire Division III in the 200. Quan would’ve been UChicago’s top 500 freestyler last season, while he would’ve been #6 on the roster in the 100/200 free.

Quan joins Tommy Hughson and Zenin Miller in UChicago’s incoming class.

