South Carolina 4A State Champion Tommy Hughson Commits to Chicago Maroons

Tommy Hughson of Hilton Head Island, SC has announced his decision to swim for the University of Chicago beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Hughson is a senior at Hilton Head Island High School and he swims year-round at Hilton Head Aquatics.

I’m so happy to announce my commitment to the University of Chicago. It is the perfect place for me to grow as a swimmer and a student. Go Maroons!

Hughson is a four-time 2020 South Carolina High School 4A State champion. He took home gold medals in the 200 IM, 500 free, and 2 relays. He won the 200 IM in a time of 1:54.69, only 0.16 seconds off of his personal best time. He won the event by 0.97 seconds, pulling ahead of AC Flora’s Darden Tate in the final 50 for a convincing victory.

Hughson dominated the 500 free, powering to the wall 11.95 seconds ahead of silver medalist Davis Stachelek of Greenville High School. The Hilton Head Island senior took 7.32 seconds off of his entry time, finishing in a time of 4:40.66. He anchored his team’s 200 free relay, splitting a 50 free time of 21.75. He came from behind Andrew Thomas of James Island High School, out-touching him by 0.02 seconds for the gold medal. He won his final gold medal of his high school career swimming the second leg of the 400 free relay. Cohen Bruner led off the relay and was directly followed by Hughson’s 48.01. Blaise Minkler and Dylan Magda swam the final 2 legs, securing a win over Eastside High School by 1.14 seconds.

He finished within the top 8 at the state meet every year at Hilton Head Island. Freshman year he was fourth in the 500 free and 8th in the 200 IM, sophomore year he was 3rd in the free and 7th in the IM, and junior year he finished 6th in the IM and was state runner-up in the 500 free.

Hughson is a 2019 Winter Junior Nationals qualifier in the 400-meter IM. He has met the 2019 Futures qualifying time standards in the 200-meter breast and the 500-yard free and 200-yard IM.

Top SCY Times:

200 IM – 1:54.53

400 IM – 3:59.65

100 breast – 59.78

200 breast – 2:06.36

500 free – 4:36.03

Hughson will join the 2020 University Athletic Association runners-up in the fall of 2021. His times would have made him an important contributor at the conference championships for the Maroons. His best times would have placed him in the C-final of the 200 IM and 100 breast and the B-final of the 200 breast and 500 free, while his 400 IM time would have earned him the final spot in the A-final.

He would have posted the team’s second-fastest times in the 400 IM and 500 free behind Justin Park during the 2019-2020 season.

