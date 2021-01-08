Tulane Gets Verbal From USA Diving Junior National Qualifier Charlotte Frank

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte Frank, a USA Diving Junior National Championship qualifier, has announced her verbal commitment to dive and study at Tulane University beginning fall of 2021.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to dive and study at Tulane University! Big thanks to my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me along the way. Can’t wait for the next four years! Roll Wave!”

Frank competes for Whirlwind Diving Club in Greenwich, Connecticut, where she has qualified for the USA Diving Zone Championships three times (2016, 2017, 2018), as well as the USA Diving Junior National Championships in 2018. At the 2018 YMCA National Championships, Frank placed 6th in the 1m board and 11th in 3m, scoring 281.40 and 263.45 respectively. In 2019, she improved her bests substantially, hitting 347.70 for 1m and 330.05 for the 3m.

Attending New Canaan High School, a public school in New Canaan, Connecticut, Frank was the 2019 Connecticut Class L State Champion with an 11-dive score of 454.00 and broke her school’s 6-dive record with a 281.70. A four-year letterwinner and team MVP for 2018 and 2019, Frank has received all-state honors in 2018 and 2019 and all-conference honors in 2019.

The Tulane Green Wave women placed 5th at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championships and did not have a scoring diver. She joins divers Anna Behrman and Avery Francis, and swimmers Reese Dunkenberger, Sam Krew, and Eleanor McMeen to close out the recruiting class of 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.