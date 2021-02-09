Backstroker Paul Datovech Sends Verbal To The University of Mary Washington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paul Datovech of Ashland, Virginia, has verbally committed to join NCAA Division III school The University of Mary Washington class of 2025.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have chosen to swim and study at the University of Mary Washington! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have supported me throughout this process. I look forward to working with Coach Anderson! Go Eagles! 🦅”

Datovech, a backstroke specialist, swims for the SwimRVA Rapids Swim Team. In August of 2019, he finished 3rd in the 100m back and 5th in the 200m back at the Eastern Zone Age Group Championships. Later that year, he placed 4th in both the 100 and 200 back at the VA VSTP Invitational, and in March of 2020, finaled in the 100 back at the Virginia Swimming Senior Championships. This fall, Datovech dropped in 6 events across three SwimRVA intrasquad meets.

In addition to the Rapids, Datovech attends and competes for Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, about 20 minutes north of Richmond, Virginia. There, he has competed at the Virginia 4A State Championships individually the past two years, and on the 200 free relay his freshman year in 2018. 4A is the third-largest class of high schools out of five in Virginia. In 2020, he was a two-time B finalist, finishing 9th and 12th in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly respectively.

TOP SCY TIMES:

50 Back – 25.20

100 Back – 53.40

200 Back – 1:57.84

100 Fly – 55.25

Datovech will be a huge impact on the Eagles beginning his freshman year. At the 2020 Metropolitan Swimming Conference Championships, Datovech would have scored in the B final in the 100 and 200 back, and 100 fly. The Eagles lost Austin Farrar, the 2020 Capital Athletic Conference Champion in the 200 back, last year to graduation and Datovech will provide relief to that scoring gap in future years. The University of Mary Washington is also competing with the Metropolitan Swimming Conference for the first time in 2020-2021 after winning 20 straight titles in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Datovech joins freestyler Kyle Diederich and Eric Hupp in the University of Mary Washington high school recruiting class of 2021.

