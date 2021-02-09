Cedarburg Boys Win First Ever State Title at Wisconsin D2 State Championship

WIAA Division 2 Swimming and Diving State Championships

February 8th, 2021

Waukesha South High School, Waukesha, Wisconsin

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Team Scores

Cedarburg – 309 Whitefish Bay – 231 Edgewood – 191 Sauk Prarie/Wis. Heights -165 Monona Grove – 157

The Wisconsin Boys Division 2 High School State Championship meet was held last Friday in a timed finals session at Waukesha South High School. Division 2 in Wisconsin includes the state’s smaller high schools.

Last year’s runners-up from Cedarburg High School emerged with a dominant victory, winning by 78 points ahead of Whitefish Bay.

The meet started out well for the two-time defending champions from Edgewood High. Edgewood senior Ben Stitgen finished with the highest score on the 1-meter with a 493.10.

In winning the event, Stitgen became just the third diver in state history to win four championships during his high school career, having won the event every year since his freshman year. He was followed in the results by three Cedarburg divers, Noah Turner, Evan Zimdars, and Jude Brobst.

But Cedarburg took 6 event wins en route to their team title.

Starting off the swimming portion of the meet, Cedarburg claimed the state title in the 200 medley relay. The team of Louis Henderson, Charlie Gwidt, Isaac Fleig, and Henry Cain finished in a time of 1:36.29. The relay will return all four of its members next season.

The 200 free went to a freshman, Jack Sullivan of Nicolet High. Sullivan touched in 1:40.94, just under two seconds off of the state record, a 1:39.00 set by John Cahoy in 1995. Sullivan’s win comes at the end of a breakout year for the 15-year old. Just over a year ago, in January of 2021, his best time in the 200 free stood at 1:51.47, over 10-seconds slower than his time from the WIAA state meet.

After being a part of the winning 200 medley relay earlier in the meet, sophomore Isaac Fleig claimed the individual title in both the 200 IM and 500 free. The sophomore finished the IM in 1:52.63, four seconds ahead of the runner-up, and 4:34.69 in the 500 free, 12-seconds ahead of second place. This marked the second straight year in which Fleig has won the 500 free state title.

Joining Fleig in winning multiple events was another sophomore at Cedarburg, Matt Dedering. First, Dedering claimed the state title in the 50 freestyle, finishing less than half a second off the state record of 20.80 held by Max McHugh. He later added a second title in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.82. Last year he finished third in the 50 free and second in the 100 free.

The third double event winner of the day was Edgewood junior Colin Senke. Senke first won the 100 fly in 50.19, before later taking the title in the 100 back (49.28). Last year Senke’s top finish came in the 100 back, where he finished in second behind state record holder and current member of Sergio Lopez Miro’s Pinnacle Racing, Aidan Lohr.

Winning the 200 free relay was the Whitefish Bay team of Phillip Sweitlik, Nick Enea, Peter Youel, and Peter McMahon in a time of 1:27.48.

After finishing fourth in the event last year, Jacob Laux returned in his senior year to take the state title in the 100 breast in 57.31. Last year, as a junior, he finished with a time of 59.67.

Cedarburg closed out the meet with a second win in a relay, with Fleig, Henderson, Cain, and Dedering combining to win the 400 free relay in 3:11.15.