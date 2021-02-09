2021 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

It’s February, which means it’s college swimming and diving conference championship season! It’s been a year of change – but one certainty you can count on is SwimSwam’s NCAA conference championship primer. Some conferences have canceled their championship meets because of COVID; others have postponed them until the spring; still others are carrying on as planned but without spectators.
We’ve done our best to include every meet, but it’s a changing landscape and we may have some omissions. Feel free to let us know if we have missed a meet so that we can add it below.
Check out our other conference primers as links become available:
- Division I primer
- Division III primer
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
Week 1
Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 10-13
- Location: Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Indiana
- Defending Champions: Indianapolis men (2x), Drury women (4x)
- Live Results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Lindenwood, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Truman State, William Jewell
Northern Sun (NSIC) – Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 10-13
- Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota
- Defending Champions: St. Cloud State women (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota-Mankato, Minnesota-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State
Week 2
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday. February 17-20
- Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, Colorado
- Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (2x); Colorado Mesa women (2x)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma Christian, Western Colorado (women)
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 17-20
- Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, Michigan
- Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (6x); Northern Michigan women (1x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Ashland, Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State, Wayne State
Bluegrass Mountain Conference (BMC)/ Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 18-21
- Location: Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex, Fort Mill, South Carolina
- Defending Champions BMC: Queens men (6x); Queens women (6x)
- Defending Champions CC: Barton men (2x); Emmanuel women (2x)
- Championship Central
BMC Teams: Carson Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens, SCAD Savannah, Wingate
CC Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women only), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem
Week 3
New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 24-27
- Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, Mississippi
- Defending Champions: Delta State men (3x) West Florida women (1x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)
Postponed/Awaiting Confirmation
Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women
- Dates: POSTPONED TO Wednesday-Saturday, March 31-April 3
- Location: TBA
- Defending Champions: Findlay men (3x); Hillsdale women (1x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Alderson Broaddus (women only), Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay, Frostburg State, Hillsdale (women only), Malone, Notre Dame (OH), Tiffin, UNC Pembroke (women only), Urbana, Ursuline (women only), West Virginia Wesleyan
Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: POSTPONED to Wednesday-Saturday, April 14-17
- Location: TBA
- Defending Champions: UC Santa Cruz (1x); Cal State East Bay women (2x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women only), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women only), Concordia, Fresno Pacific, Loyola Marymount (women only), Master’s (NAIA), Pepperdine (women only), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westmont (NAIA, women only)
Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, April 21-24
- Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania
- Defending Champions: West Chester men (22x); West Chester women (14x)
- Championship Central
Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women only), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women only), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only), Millersville (women only), Shippensburg, West Chester
Canceled
Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women
- Dates: CANCELLED
- Defending Champions: Rowan men (1x); Rowan women (2x)
Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St. Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St. Francis College (DI), SUNY-Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St. Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)
Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women
- Dates: CANCELED
- Defending Champions: Bentley men (2x); Southern Connecticut women (1x)
Teams: Adelphi, Assumption (women only), Bentley, Le Moyne, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut,
Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women
- Dates: CANCELED
- Defending Champions: Tampa men (1x); Nova S’eastern women (1x)
Teams: Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Saint Leo, Tampa
Is PENNSYLVANIA STATE ATHLETICS CONFERENCE going on this year? It wasn’t even aware any of the teams in it had any meets.