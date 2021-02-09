2021 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II

It’s February, which means it’s college swimming and diving conference championship season! It’s been a year of change – but one certainty you can count on is SwimSwam’s NCAA conference championship primer. Some conferences have canceled their championship meets because of COVID; others have postponed them until the spring; still others are carrying on as planned but without spectators.

We’ve done our best to include every meet, but it’s a changing landscape and we may have some omissions. Feel free to let us know if we have missed a meet so that we can add it below.

Check out our other conference primers as links become available:

Division I primer

Division III primer

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1

Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 10-13

Location: Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Indiana

Defending Champions: Indianapolis men (2x), Drury women (4x)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Drury, Indianapolis, Lewis, Lindenwood, Maryville, McKendree, Missouri S&T (men only), Missouri-St. Louis, Truman State, William Jewell

Northern Sun (NSIC) – Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 10-13

Location: Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, North Dakota

Defending Champions: St. Cloud State women (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Augustana (SD), Concordia St. Paul, Mary, Minnesota-Mankato, Minnesota-Moorhead, Northern State, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State

Week 2

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday. February 17-20

Location: El Pomar Natatorium, Grand Junction, Colorado

Defending Champions: Colorado Mesa men (2x); Colorado Mesa women (2x)

Live Results

Championship Central

Teams: Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Colorado Mines, CSU Pueblo (women), Nebraska-Kearney (women), Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma Christian, Western Colorado (women)

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 17-20

Location: Holland Aquatic Center, Holland, Michigan

Defending Champions: Grand Valley State men (6x); Northern Michigan women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Ashland, Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, St. Cloud State, Wayne State

Bluegrass Mountain Conference (BMC)/ Conference Carolinas (CC) – Men and Women

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, February 18-21

Location: Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex, Fort Mill, South Carolina

Defending Champions BMC: Queens men (6x); Queens women (6x)

Defending Champions CC: Barton men (2x); Emmanuel women (2x)

Championship Central

BMC Teams: Carson Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Queens, SCAD Savannah, Wingate

CC Teams: Barton, Chowan, Converse (women only), Emmanuel, King, Lees-McRae, Salem

Week 3

New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, February 24-27

Location: Ronald G. Mayers Aquatic Center, Cleveland, Mississippi

Defending Champions: Delta State men (3x) West Florida women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Delta State, Henderson State, Montevallo, Ouachita Baptist, Texas-Permian Basin, West Florida (women only)

Postponed/Awaiting Confirmation

Great Midwest/Mountain East (GMAC/MEC) – Men and Women

Dates: POSTPONED TO Wednesday-Saturday, March 31-April 3

Location: TBA

Defending Champions: Findlay men (3x); Hillsdale women (1x)

Championship Central

Teams: Alderson Broaddus (women only), Davis & Elkins, Fairmont State, Findlay, Frostburg State, Hillsdale (women only), Malone, Notre Dame (OH), Tiffin, UNC Pembroke (women only), Urbana, Ursuline (women only), West Virginia Wesleyan

Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) – Men and Women

Dates: POSTPONED to Wednesday-Saturday, April 14-17

Location: TBA

Defending Champions: UC Santa Cruz (1x); Cal State East Bay women (2x)

Championship Central

Teams: Alaska Fairbanks (women only), Arizona Christian (NAIA), Azusa Pacific (women only), Biola, Cal State East Bay (women only), Concordia, Fresno Pacific, Loyola Marymount (women only), Master’s (NAIA), Pepperdine (women only), Simpson, Soka (NAIA), UC Santa Cruz (D3), Westmont (NAIA, women only)

Pennsylvania State Athletics Conference (PSAC) – Men and Women

Dates: Wednesday-Saturday, April 21-24

Location: Graham Aquatic Center, York, Pennsylvania

Defending Champions: West Chester men (22x); West Chester women (14x)

Championship Central

Teams: Bloomsburg, California (PA) (women only), Clarion, East Stroudsburg (women only), Edinboro, Gannon, IUP, Kutztown (women only), Lock Haven (women only), Millersville (women only), Shippensburg, West Chester

Canceled

Metropolitan Conference (MET) – Men and Women

Dates: CANCELLED

Defending Champions: Rowan men (1x); Rowan women (2x)

Teams: Adelphi (DII), Baruch (DIII), LIU Post (DII), College of Staten Island (DIII), Hunter (DIII), Lehman (DIII), Montclair State (DIII), Mount St. Mary (DIII), Pace (DII), Queens (DII), Ramapo (DIII), Rowan (DIII), Southern Connecticut State (DII), St. Francis College (DI), SUNY-Maritime (DIII), The College of New Jersey (DIII), St. Rose (DII), Bridgeport (DII), US Merchant Marine Academy (DIII), William Paterson (DIII)

Northeast 10 (NE10) – Men and Women

Dates: CANCELED

Defending Champions: Bentley men (2x); Southern Connecticut women (1x)

Teams: Adelphi, Assumption (women only), Bentley, Le Moyne, Pace, Saint Michael’s, Saint Rose, Southern Connecticut,

Sunshine State Conference (SSC) – Men and Women

Dates: CANCELED

Defending Champions: Tampa men (1x); Nova S’eastern women (1x)

Teams: Florida Southern, Florida Tech, Lynn, Nova Southeastern, Rollins, Saint Leo, Tampa