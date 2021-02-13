2021 NCAA Swimming Conference Championships Primer – Division I

It’s been a year of change – but one certainty you can count on is SwimSwam’s NCAA conference championship primer.
In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.
Some conferences have canceled their championship meets because of COVID; others have postponed them until the spring; still others are carrying on as planned but without spectators. We’ve done our best to include every meet, but it’s a changing landscape and we may have some omissions. Feel free to let us know if we have missed a meet so that we can add it below.
Links to the Division II and III primers will be added as they become available:
- Division II primer
- Division III primer
You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.
Week 1 (February 14-20)
SEC – Women Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
ACC – Women
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Virginia (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College
Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Women
- Monday, February 15 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Liberty Natatorium – Lynchburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Liberty (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video Links here
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida Gulf Coast, Campbell, UNC-Asheville, Incarnate Word, Liberty, Georgia Southern, North Florida, Gardner-Webb, Bellarmine
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Diving Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021
- Cal Poly Anderson Aquatics Center – San Luis Obispo, CA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Hawaii men (2x) & Hawaii women (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD
Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Women
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Dixie State University – St. George, UT (Mountain Time Zone)
- Diving: Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, AZ (Mountain Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Northern Arizona women (7x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist
AAC – Men and Women
- Sunday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 23 (weather delayed)
- Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center – Dallas, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: ECU men (1x) & Houston women (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: SMU, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)
Mountain West Conference – Women
- Thursday, February 18 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Swimming at UNLV (Pacific Time Zone), Diving at Air Force (Mountain Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: San Diego State (2x) (results: 1, 2, 3, 4)
- Live results
- Championship Central
Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State
Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men
- Thursday, February 18 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Liberty Natatorium – Lynchburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video Links here
- Championship Central
Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine
Week 2 (February 21-27)
SEC – Men
- Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
- Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky
Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving
- Tuesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- W Swimming: Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center – Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)
- Diving: Morgan J. Burkes Aquatic Center – West Lafayette, IN (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State
Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Houston CRWC Natatorium – Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Diving: Hillenbrand Aquatic Center – Tucson, AZ (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State
ACC – Men’s Swimming
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State (6x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami
Big 12 – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)
Conference USA – Women
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Florida International (6x) (results)
- Live results (coming soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Florida International, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion
Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men
- Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- UNLV – Las Vegas, NV (Pacific Time Zone)
- Diving: Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, AZ (Mountain Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Air Force men (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist
Week 3 (February 28 – March 6)
Pac-12 – Men
- Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021
- Diving Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Houston CRWC Natatorium – Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Diving Hillenbrand Aquatic Center – Tucson, AZ (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah
Big Ten – Men
- Tuesday, March 2 – Saturday, March 6, 2021
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion – Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State
Pushed To Spring
Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women
- POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021
- Diving Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Swimming: Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Diving: Rawstrom Natatorium, – Newark, DE (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: William & Mary men (6x) & James Madison women (3x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)
Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women & Men
- POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021
- SPIRE Institute – Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Bryant University women (3x) & first-year of NEC Men’s meet (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men
- POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 8 – Saturday, April 10, 2021
- Miami University – Oxford, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State
Horizon League – Men and Women
- POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 8 – Saturday, April 10, 2021
- Diving Monday, April 8 – Tuesday, April 9, 2021
- IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Oakland men (7x) & Oakland women (7x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, IUPUI, Youngstown State (women only)
Big East – Men and Women
- POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 7 – Saturday, April 10, 2021
- SPIRE Institute – Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Villanova women (7x) & Xavier men (2x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only), UConn
Atlantic 10 – Men and Women
- POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 14 – Saturday, April 17, 2021
- Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: George Mason men (1x) & George Washington women (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)
Missouri Valley Conference – Women
- POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 14 – Friday, April 16, 2021
- Southern Illinois University – Carbondale, IL (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Missouri State (4x) (results)
- Live results (Available on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock, Valparaiso
Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women
- POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 15 – Saturday, April 17, 2021
- EMU – Ypsilanti, MI (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Akron (7x) (results)
- Live results (coming soon)
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State
Summit League – Men & Women
- POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 15 – Saturday, April 17, 2021
- Hulbert Aquatic Center – West Fargo, ND (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Denver women (7x) & Denver men (7x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha (women only), South Dakota, South Dakota State, Valparaiso (men only)
Patriot League – Men and Women
- POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 21 – Saturday, April 24, 2021
- Bucknell University – Lewisburg, PA (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Navy men (17x) & Navy women (9x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy
Canceled (Or No Info Yet)
America East – Women & Men (no info yet)
- Defending Champion: UMBC Men (5x) & New Hampshire Women (1x) (results)
Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), NJIT, Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women (canceled)
Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena
Ivy League – Women (canceled)
- Dates: CANCELED
- Defending Champion: Princeton (1x) (results)
Ivy League – Men (canceled)
- Dates: CANCELED
- Defending Champion: Harvard (4x) (results)
When will the psych sheet for the women’s sec championships be released?
No idea. The psych sheets usually have little to no value anyway.
Entries are not due until 5:00 pm today (Weds)…..coaches meeting is virtual on Friday so should be released shortly before that
Will the SEC athletes be tested before the meet or at the meet?
Yes, being tested twice at meet site – Tues and Friday
FYI – Columbia, MO is in the Central time zone