2021 NCAA Swimming Conference Championships Primer – Division I

It’s been a year of change – but one certainty you can count on is SwimSwam’s NCAA conference championship primer.

In preparation for the coming month of NCAA action, we’ve compiled a listing of every conference meet in the NCAA’s Division I. Stay tuned to SwimSwam.com for primers on Division II and Division III, as well as more in-depth looks at each of the major conference championships.

Some conferences have canceled their championship meets because of COVID; others have postponed them until the spring; still others are carrying on as planned but without spectators. We’ve done our best to include every meet, but it’s a changing landscape and we may have some omissions. Feel free to let us know if we have missed a meet so that we can add it below.

Links to the Division II and III primers will be added as they become available:

Division II primer

Division III primer

You can bookmark this page to get continuing information on each conference championships, as we’ll be adding links to live results, live video, championship central sites and more as they become available.

Week 1 (February 14-20)

SEC – Women Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

ACC – Women

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Virginia (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Women

Monday, February 15 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Liberty Natatorium – Lynchburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Liberty (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video Links here

Championship Central

Teams: Florida Gulf Coast, Campbell, UNC-Asheville, Incarnate Word, Liberty, Georgia Southern, North Florida, Gardner-Webb, Bellarmine

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 Diving Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Cal Poly Anderson Aquatics Center – San Luis Obispo, CA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (2x) & Hawaii women (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: BYU, UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, Cal Poly, Pacific, UC-Davis (women only), San Diego (women only), UCSD

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Dixie State University – St. George, UT (Mountain Time Zone) Diving: Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, AZ (Mountain Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Northern Arizona women (7x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist

AAC – Men and Women

Sunday, February 21 – Tuesday, February 23 (weather delayed)

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center – Dallas, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: ECU men (1x) & Houston women (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: SMU, Cincinnati, Houston (women only), Tulane (women only)

Mountain West Conference – Women

Thursday, February 18 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Swimming at UNLV (Pacific Time Zone), Diving at Air Force (Mountain Time Zone)

Defending Champion: San Diego State (2x) (results: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Live results

Championship Central

Teams: San Diego State, Nevada, Wyoming, UNLV, Air Force, San Jose State, Fresno State, New Mexico, Colorado State

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men

Thursday, February 18 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

Liberty Natatorium – Lynchburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video Links here

Championship Central

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Bellarmine

Week 2 (February 21-27)

SEC – Men

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Teams: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, LSU, Kentucky

Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving

Tuesday, February 23 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

W Swimming: Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center – Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)

Diving: Morgan J. Burkes Aquatic Center – West Lafayette, IN (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State

Pac-12 – Women’s Swimming & Diving

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Houston CRWC Natatorium – Houston, TX (Central Time Zone) Diving: Hillenbrand Aquatic Center – Tucson, AZ (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: California, Stanford, Southern California, Arizona, UCLA, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State

ACC – Men’s Swimming

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: NC State (6x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: NC State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami

Big 12 – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Texas, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Kansas (women only), Iowa State (women only)

Conference USA – Women

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida International (6x) (results)

Live results (coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Florida International, Rice, Marshall, North Texas, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Western Athletic Conference (WAC) – Men

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021 Diving: Thursday, February 25 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

UNLV – Las Vegas, NV (Pacific Time Zone) Diving: Northern Arizona – Flagstaff, AZ (Mountain Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Air Force men (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Grand Canyon, Cal State – Bakersfield, Seattle, Northern Arizona (women only), New Mexico State (women only), Northern Colorado (women only), Idaho (women only), Wyoming (men only), UNLV (men only), Air Force (men only), Cal Baptist

Week 3 (February 28 – March 6)

Pac-12 – Men

Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Diving Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Houston CRWC Natatorium – Houston, TX (Central Time Zone) Diving Hillenbrand Aquatic Center – Tucson, AZ (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Southern California, Stanford, California, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah

Big Ten – Men

Tuesday, March 2 – Saturday, March 6, 2021

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion – Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern, Michigan State

Pushed To Spring

Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) – Men and Women

POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021 Diving Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Swimming: Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA (Eastern Time Zone)

Diving: Rawstrom Natatorium, – Newark, DE (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: William & Mary men (6x) & James Madison women (3x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Towson, William & Mary, Delaware, UNC-Wilmington, Drexel, James Madison (women only), Northeastern (women only)

Northeast Conference (NEC) – Women & Men

POSTPONED TO: Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021

SPIRE Institute – Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Bryant University women (3x) & first-year of NEC Men’s meet (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Bryant, Central Connecticut, LIU Brooklyn, Mount St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, St. Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis U, Wagner

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Men

POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 8 – Saturday, April 10, 2021

Miami University – Oxford, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Evansville, Ball State

Horizon League – Men and Women

POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 8 – Saturday, April 10, 2021 Diving Monday, April 8 – Tuesday, April 9, 2021

IU Natatorium – Indianapolis, IN (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Oakland men (7x) & Oakland women (7x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Cleveland State, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Oakland, UIC, IUPUI, Youngstown State (women only)

Big East – Men and Women

POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 7 – Saturday, April 10, 2021

SPIRE Institute – Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Villanova women (7x) & Xavier men (2x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Villanova, Georgetown, Xavier, Seton Hall, Providence, Butler (women only), UConn

Atlantic 10 – Men and Women

POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 14 – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: George Mason men (1x) & George Washington women (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Massachusetts, Davidson, Fordham, George Mason, La Salle, Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, George Washington, Richmond (women only), Duquesne (women only), Rhode Island (women only)

Missouri Valley Conference – Women

POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 14 – Friday, April 16, 2021

Southern Illinois University – Carbondale, IL (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Missouri State (4x) (results)

Live results (Available on Meet Mobile)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State, Evansville, Northern Iowa, Arkansas – Little Rock, Valparaiso

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 15 – Saturday, April 17, 2021

EMU – Ypsilanti, MI (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (7x) (results)

Live results (coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Akron, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, Ohio, Toledo, Ball State

Summit League – Men & Women

POSTPONED TO: Thursday, April 15 – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Hulbert Aquatic Center – West Fargo, ND (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (7x) & Denver men (7x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha (women only), South Dakota, South Dakota State, Valparaiso (men only)

Patriot League – Men and Women

POSTPONED TO: Wednesday, April 21 – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Bucknell University – Lewisburg, PA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (17x) & Navy women (9x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

Teams: American, Army West Point, Bucknell, Boston University, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola, Navy

Canceled (Or No Info Yet)

America East – Women & Men (no info yet)

Defending Champion: UMBC Men (5x) & New Hampshire Women (1x) (results)

Teams: Binghamton, Maine, UMBC, New Hampshire (women only), NJIT, Vermont, VMI, Stony Brook (women only)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) – Men and Women (canceled)

Dates: CANCELED

Defending Champion: Rider men (9x) & Fairfield women (3x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)

Teams: Bryant, Canisius, Fairfield, Iona, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, Niagara, Rider, Saint Peter’s, Siena

Ivy League – Women (canceled)

Dates: CANCELED

Defending Champion: Princeton (1x) (results)

Ivy League – Men (canceled)