New Hampshire Adds Flier Megumi Komoto to Strong 2021 Recruiting Class

Illinois’ Megumi Komoto of the Academy Bullets Swim Club, a fly specialist, sent her verbal commitment to the University of New Hampshire for the fall of 2021.

The University of New Hampshire has made a push to thoroughly fill gaps in last year’s conference scoring performance with the class of 2021, also adding fliers Kiersten Donnelly and Grace Sala. Both girls will provide excellent strength to the 100 fly, going 57.11 and 56.32, A final qualifying times at the 2020 America East Conference Championships, respectively. Breast and IM specialists Kiki Lindsay and Maddie Fritz will also provide strength with best times that would have placed top 8 at the conference meet as well.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of New Hampshire!! I am so grateful for this opportunity and for all of my family, teammates, coaches, and friends who have helped me get to where I am today and through this process. I can’t wait to be a part of this team! Go Wildcats!”

Competing for Academy of Bullets Swim Club, Komoto placed in the C final in the 200 fly at the 2020 Illinois Swimming Senior Championships in March, as well as hitting a best time in the 200 back. Just days earlier, she competed at the IL BSC Illinois Swimming Winter Regional Championships, scoring top 16 in all 6 of her individual events, including a 4th and 5th place finish in the 50 free and 100 back respectively. Back in December 2019 at the IN OLY Winter Invite, she hit personal bests in the 200 fly and 100 free.

Komoto is a current senior at James B Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just northwest of Chicago. Swimming for the Cougars, she has steadily improved since the beginning of high school. At the IHSA Sectionals Meet, she placed 4th in the 100 fly with a 59.03 and 6th in the 200 IM with a 2:16.38 freshman year. Sophomore year, she was 5th in the 100 fly, though faster with a 58.44. In her most recent performance as a junior, she dropped another 2 seconds off her 100 fly, going 56.29 and winning the sectional meet, qualifying for the state meet for the first time in her career. As well, she placed 4th in the 200 IM with a 2:10.18, a 6 second drop from her freshman season.

At the IHSA Girls State Championship, she placed 14th in the 100 fly in prelims, although only 12 made it back for finals because Illinois swims its state meet in a 6 lane pool. Along with her strong individual performances, Komoto has represented Conant on all three of the high school relays (200 medley, 200 free, and 400 free).

TOP SCY TIMES:

100 Fly – 56.29

200 Fly – 2:07.88

200 IM – 2:10.18

At New Hampshire, Komoto will be an immediate impact addition to the team. At the 2020 America East Conference Championships, she would have placed top 16 in the 200 fly and 200 IM, as well as top 8 in the 100 fly.

Her high scoring potential in the 100 fly will be particularly advantageous for the Wildcats. Since 2013, the women’s title in the American East Conference has been held by either UMBC or New Hampshire. In 2020, New Hampshire secured their 8th title in program history but was outscored mightily 57-28 in the 100 fly by UMBC. Komoto will also help secure a stronger hold on the 200 IM. The Wildcats dominated the 200 IM with four A finalists, but top scorer and conference champion in the event, Corinne Carbone, graduated in 2020.

