University Of South Dakota Picks Up In-State Verbal From Sophia Mattaini

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophia Mattaini will join her older sister, Maria, at the University of South Dakota for the fall of 2021, sending her verbal commitment as a free/fly specialist.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue studying and swimming at the University of South Dakota! I chose USD because of its great academic opportunities and the close team environment. When I visited the campus and met a few team members, I immediately felt like part of the family. Thank you to my teammates, parents, and coaches for all of the support and encouragement. GO YOTES!”

Mattaini swims for Blackline Aquatics and Visitation High School in suburban St. Paul, Minnesota. This October, she placed 3rd in both the 50 free and 100 fly swimming at the MSHSL Girls 4A Sectional Championship for Visitation, continuing rising success at the meet. Freshman year she finished 13th and 25th at the MSHSL 4A Sectional Champs in the 200 free and 100 fly respectively, but steadily improved, placing 10th and 7th sophomore year and 3rd in both events junior year.

As well, she has finaled 5 times at the Class A State Championship, including a 7th place finish in the 100 fly her sophomore year.

She has been an important member of a Visitation girls team that won their seventh straight Class A girls swimming Minnesota state championship last November, beating second-place Hutchinson by 68 points. Class A is for smaller schools in the MSHSL.

TOP SCY TIMES:

50 Free – 25.33

100 Free – 55.21

200 Free – 1:55.43

100 Fly – 58.57

At South Dakota, Mattaini will be joining a women’s team coming off a 2nd place finish at the 2020 Summit League Championships. Mattai will begin her freshman year with immediate scoring potential. Her 100 fly and 200 free would have placed her in the B final at the league championships, as well as land her a spot on the South Dakota 800 free A relay. Sophia’s older sister Maria, University of South Dakota class of 2023, also swam for Blackline Aquatics and Visitation and placed 6th in the 500 and 4th in the 1650 free at the Summit League champs last year.

Mattaini will join freestylers Jessica Coakley and Sophia Vitela, as well as sprinters Olivia Caldwell and Shannon Banark in the recruiting class of 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.