Council Bluffs IMer Terin Frodyma Commits to Youngstown State

Minden, Iowa native Terin Frodyma has signed an NLI to swim at Youngstown State University in the class of 2025.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University! I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates, I would also like to thank Coach Smith for giving me this opportunity to continue with such an amazing program. No team I would rather represent! Go Guins! 🐧🔴 #goguins🐧 #commitedsw”

Frodyma is a senior at Omaha South High Magnet School. He swims year-round for the club team Council Bluffs Swim Club. His older sister Lauren Frodyma swam at Simpson College.

Frodyma is a versatile swimmer who owns nine school records at Omaha South, including all the individual records. As a junior at the 2020 Nebraska NSAA Swimming Championships, he came in 7th in the 200 IM (1:57.95) and 8th in the 100 fly (52.79). He led off the 17th-place 200 free relay (52.79) and anchored the 19th-place 400 free relay (47.70). He achieved lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM during the 2019-20 high school season and was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-Metro Team and the 2019-20 Academic All-State Team.

In the summer of 2019 he competed at Jenks Sectionals and Midwestern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships, bringing home new PBs in the 50m free (25.68), 50m breast (32.33), 200m breast (2:49.86), and 200m IM (2:23.02). Last fall, he added new times in the SCY 100/200 free, 100 back, and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:56.96

50 free – 21.88

100 free – 49.11

200 free – 1:50.07

100 fly – 52.31

100 back – 57.84

100 breast – 1:02.66

200 breast – 2:17.91

