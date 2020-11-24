Kiersten Donnelly and Kiki Lindsay Commit to DI UNH Wildcats

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kiersten Donnelly and Kiki Lindsay are current high school seniors that have committed to swim for DI University of New Hampshire beginning in the fall. They will be joining the Wildcats’ class of 2025.

Kiersten Donnelly:

Donnelly is from Pottstown, Pennsylvania where she attends Mercersburg Academy. She is a current swimmer for the Upper Main Line YMCA where she is a Futures and YMCA Nationals qualifier.

At the 2020 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships earlier this year Donnelly placed 7th in both the 100 butterfly (57.12) and 100 backstroke (58.19).

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at University of New Hampshire. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for their continued support. Go Wildcats!”

Donnelly’s Top SCY Times

100 backstroke – 57.47

200 backstroke – 2:06.70

100 butterfly – 57.11

200 butterfly – 2:07.00

200 IM – 2:10.97

At the 2020 America East Championships with the Wildcats, Donnelly would have placed 7th in both the 100 backstroke (57.47) and 100 butterfly (57.11) and 8th in the 200 butterfly (2:07.00) with her current best times.

Kiki Lindsay:

Lindsay is a senior at Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon. She swims for the Lake Oswego Swim Club and is a Sectional and Futures qualifier. Additionally, she is a 2019 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

At the 2020 OSAA 6A State Championship meet she placed 2nd in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:03.21.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of New Hampshire. Big thanks to my family, friends, and especially Coach Emily who have helped and supported me every day on and off the pool deck. I’m stoked to attend college in the east coast and join an amazing group of ladies and coaching staff. I can’t wait to call UNH home for the next 4 years. Go Wildcats!!💙🐾”

Lindsay’s Top SCY Times:

100 freestyle – 53.57

200 freestyle – 1:55.20

500 freestyle – 5:03.21

100 breaststroke – 1:05.20

200 breaststroke – 2:19.71

Lindsay would have had multiple finals performances at the 2020 America East Championship with her current best times, and would have placed 4th in the 200 breaststroke (2:91.71) and 7th in both the 100 breaststroke (1:05.20) and the 500 freestyle (5:03.21).

The UNH women were the champions at this meet and 16 team members were named to the America East Academic Honor Roll.

