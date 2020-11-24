Kate Douglass, Evgenii Somov Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia’s Kate Douglass has been named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Florida State’s Samantha Vear has been selected as Diver of the Week. Louisville’s Evgenii Somov has been named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and Florida State’s Joshua Davidson received Diver of the Week honors.

A sophomore from Pelham, New York, Douglass won seven of her eight events in wins over No. 9 Tennessee and No. 11 Alabama. The Cavalier swimmer won the 100 free (47.10), 100 fly (49.73) and 200 IM (1:50.92), in addition to being on the first-place teams for the 200 free relay (1:27.37), 400 free relay (3:11.43), 200 medley relay (1:34.35) and 400 medley relay (3:29.16), clocking NCAA automatic qualifying times in each event. Her time of 1:50.92 in the 200 IM is a new conference record.

Vear swept the springboard events at the Georgia Invite. The freshman from Conroe, Texas, scored a 289.95 on the 1-meter and a 291.00 in the 3-meter competition.

A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, Somov won all six events he swam in at the Louisville Invite. The senior won the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM, and was part of the first-place 200 medley, 400 medley and 400 free relay teams. His times in the 100 breast (51.63), 200 breast (1:52.22) and 400 free relay (2:49.55) were all NCAA automatic qualifying times.

Davidson won the 1-meter competition and placed second on the 3-meter at the Georgia Invite. The senior from Tomball, Texas, scored a 353.10 on the 1-meter and a 352.40 in the 3-meter event.

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Nov. 3 – Kate Douglass, So., Virginia

Nov. 10 – Sarah Foley, Fr., Duke

Nov. 17 – Jenny Halden, Fr., Florida State

Nov. 24 – Kate Douglass, So., Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Nov. 10 – Maddi Pullinger, Jr., Duke

Nov. 17 – Emily Grund, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 24 – Samantha Vear, Fr., Florida State

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Nov. 3 – Matt Brownstead, Fr., Virginia

Nov. 10 – Hunter Tapp, So., NC State

Nov. 17 – Peter Varjasi, So., Florida State

Nov. 24 – Evgenii Somov, Sr., Louisville