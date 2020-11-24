Report: IMG Still Awaiting Payments From ISL For 2019 Season

The end of the 2020 International Swimming League season has been marred by complaints from vendors who say the league hasn’t paid them. A new report suggests another organization is still owed for the 2019 season.

Media company IMG is still awaiting full payment for their broadcast services for the 2019 season, which has been over for almost a year, according to a report by SportBusiness.

The report says that the ISL still owes IMG “a six-figure sum (in pounds sterling)” after paying only a portion of the payments from the 2019 season. Neither the ISL nor IMG Media gave official comment in that story.

IMG Media provided broadcast services for the 2019 ISL season, which ran from October through December of 2019. They did not work on the 2020 season, which was broadcast by NEP, according to the SportBusiness report.

The ISL has been under fire the past few weeks over financial and organizational complaints. LiveWire Sport instructed its lawyers to begin legal proceedings last week, claiming that the ISL owes their company a six-figure sum for the 2019 season.

Meanwhile former Energy Standard General Manager Jean-Francois Salessy resigned from his post and wrote an open letter harshly criticizing the league and its founder Konstantin Grigorishin. Salessy criticized the league for a lack of transparency and fairness between the franchises, and said he wasn’t allowed to carry out his GM duties for Energy Standard.

The SportBusiness report also says that former managing director and head of commercial operations Hubert Montcoudil also quit the league, citing a lack of payment.

And as of last week, multiple athletes had told SwimSwam that their first solidarity payments – scheduled to be due on October 31, had not been paid yet, and that no prize money had been distributed at all.

The ISL released a statement last week, admitting that revenues have been much lower than projected amid both the pandemic and the failures of some of the league’s commercial operations. It has pledged to “honor all obligations” to its suppliers, which it says are “less than 5 percent of last year’s overall expenditure.” The league has not released any new statement about the season 1 debts allegedly owed to IMG Media.