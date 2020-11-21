ISL Statement Sheds Light On Financial Challenges: “The Work Has Not Been Easy”

The International Swimming League (ISL) issued a statement on the eve of its Grand Final, acknowledging the financial difficulties that its faced throughout the 2020 calendar year while also emphasizing the importance of moving forward in spite of the challenges.

“Despite the significant financial challenges that all sports rights-holders have faced this year and against all the odds, the ISL has managed to deliver a fantastic product in its second season,” the league said in the statement. “We have witnessed an incredibly successful 6 weeks in the Budapest bubble, while supporting athletes, highlighting talent and showcasing superhuman capabilities.”

The ISL says it felt it was important to carry on for the sake of the sport in what has been a difficult year for everyone.

“Our belief is that we are working for the greater good of swimming,” the ISL said. “This year could have been a career-ending disruption for many swimmers who need to make a living. The swimming industry has been put under great strain with all pools closed and no competitive meets. There was a huge gap with no competitive swimming at the world level and we felt it our duty to step in to help save the sport.”

The league says that in order to move forward into this season, it needed to reinvest a lot of extra money into the product.

“We needed to maintain momentum after the first season, and at no point did we want to postpone our operations until 2021,” the league said. “We believe we have an obligation to our athletes both from a financial and mental point of view. This has meant a huge additional financial commitment to the project in 2020. We launched the ISL Solidarity Program in April to financially support our athletes to help prepare them for the current ISL Season 2020, in the lead up to major events in 2021, and a full ISL season in 2021-2022.”

SwimSwam has reported that multiple vendors from the ISL’s inaugural 2019 season claim to have not yet been paid their full amount owed, and the league acknowledged as much, vowing to repay all debt before gearing up for Season 3.

“The work has not been easy,” the league said. “For the first two seasons, we have been mostly focused on showcasing athlete talent and our product to the widest audience possible. We had hoped for meaningful revenues to come in but alongside the impact of the pandemic our commercial operations have also failed significantly with most projections not materialising. The way we approach the market will need to be different going forward.

“Our head-down approach to deliver Season 2020 may have caused friction with some suppliers but we will honour all obligations, which are less than 5 percent of last year’s overall expenditure. Going forward, and before planning starts for Season 3, we will need to close all outstanding issues from the past and we will adjust our internal organisation and processes to improve our operational discipline to continue being a reliable partner to all our suppliers.”

You can read the full statement here.

The ISL Grand Final will get underway on Saturday, Nov.21 at 8 am ET, and conclude on Sunday, Nov.22 beginning at 12 pm ET.