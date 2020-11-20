LiveWire Sport Beginning Legal Proceedings Against ISL For Debts Owed

LiveWire Sport has taken the next step in its potential legal battle with the International Swimming League (ISL), announcing Friday that it has instructed lawyers to begin legal proceedings.

On October 29, SwimSwam reported that LiveWire had sent out a press release claiming that the ISL owed the company a “six figure sum” and that they were considering taking legal action for a failure to repay the debts.

Just over three weeks later, the content agency has started taking the first steps against the ISL, still having not been paid for fees owed from the league’s inaugural season in 2019.

“We have been waiting over 10 months now for full payment for the services provided to ISL for Season 1,” LiveWire Sport said in its latest press release. “This is despite ISL acknowledging the debt and saying they intend to pay the outstanding amount.

“We have received advice from lawyers in the UK and Switzerland (where ISL is registered) and our lawyers in the UK have sent a letter to ISL informing them that if the debt is not paid in full we will commence Court proceedings in England and if need be will also take steps in Switzerland.

“Our team worked incredibly hard in difficult circumstances to help ISL launch in 2019 and we are frustrated at the way we have been treated.”

LiveWire says that they notified the ISL on September 22 that they had until October 20 to repay the debt, but the deadline passed without any payments made. The agency has not received any money since July.

“We note the statement that was made by ISL on October 29 about being ‘in proactive and constructive discussions’ yet we have not heard from ISL since we were last in touch with them on October 15 and have not received any payments since two part-payments in July.”

This is not the first organization to claim they haven’t been paid by the ISL.

On Thursday, SportBusiness reported that IMG Media is also awaiting payments from Season 1, joining LaPresse, who claimed they were owed somewhere in the vicinity of 200,000 euros in June, and another vendor from the opening season, Flying Fish Productions.

When Energy Standard general manager Jean-Francois Salessy announced his resignation on Sunday, SwimSwam also reported that multiple athletes have said their first solidarity payments, due October 31, haven’t been made.