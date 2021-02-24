Kenyon Picks Up 2:15 200 Breaststroker Gabrielle Wei (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gabrielle Wei of the Hong Kong International School has committed to Kenyon for this coming fall. Wei has most recently competed with the club team Irvine NOVAquatics in California.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:04.89

200 breast – 2:15.07

200 IM – 2:05.21

400 IM – 4:31.07

Wei is an exciting addition for the Kenyon women, who were runners-up at the 2019 NCAA Division III Championships. She only has one SCY meet under her belt according to USA Swimming’s database, but she’s already gone an impressive 2:15.07 in the 200 breast.

Meanwhile, in LCM, Wei has competed at the 2019 U.S. Speedo Junior Nationals, making the 200m breast B-final and going 2:35.09 in the final to take 12th overall. She has LCM bests of 1:12.59 in the 100m breast and 2:34.10 in the 200m breast; for context, she’s less than a second off of the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I cut in the 200.

When she gets to campus, Wei will be Kenyon’s fastest 200 breaststroker since Julia Wilson went 2:14.09 during the 2017-18 season. Her best time would’ve placed fifth a the 2019 NCAA meet, and it would’ve ranked third in the nation during the 2019-20 season.

Wei joins Celia Ford, Grace Ramirez, Payton Timken, Maeson Moore, Sydney Srnka, and Elsie Groebner in Kenyon’s class of 2025.

