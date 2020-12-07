Grace Ramirez Announces Verbal Commitment to Kenyon College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Ramirez has announced her verbal commitment to Gambier, Ohio’s Kenyon College, located about 2.5 hours northeast of her hometown of Cincinnati.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Kenyon College! Thank you to all of my teammates, friends, family and coaches who have helped me along the way. #skoladies💜”

Ramirez is a senior at Cincinnati Country Day School. She swims year-round with Cincinnati Aquatic Club and specializes mainly in sprint free and back. At the 2020 Ohio State High School Division 2 State Championships, she finaled in both the 100 free and 200 free, finishing 9th and 6th, respectively. She earned PBs in both those events at the Southwest District Championships leading up to the state meet. The rest of her SCY best times come from the MAKO Senior Circuit in March 2019 and the MAKO Holiday Spirit Invitational in December 2019. At the former, she finaled in the 200 free (8th) and 100 back (25th) and clocked PBs in the 50 free and 100 back. At the December meet, she came in 18th in the 50 free, 10th in the 100 free, 4th in the 200 free, 8th in the 500 free, 12th in the 200 back, and 12th in the 200 IM and took home lifetime bests in the 500 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.83

100 free – 52.94

200 free – 1:53.84

500 free – 5:19.89

100 back – 1:01.67

200 back – 2:12.27

200 IM – 2:16.07

Ramirez will join the Ladies with Celia Ford. The Kenyon women were runner-up to arch-rival Denison at the 2020 North Coast Athletic Conference Championships. Ramirez’s best times would have scored for Kenyon in the A finals of the 100/200 free and in the B finals of the 500 free, 100/200 back; and 200 IM and she would have been on the B/C bubble in the 50 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.