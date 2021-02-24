Trnikova Breaks Morovcová’s 1995 4IM Short Course Slovak Record: 4:40.09

2021 Kontrolné Preteky Meet

February 19 – February 21, 2021

Šamorín, Slovakia

Short Course Meters (SCM)

Results

18-year-old Slovak national teamer Nikoleta Trnikova broke one of the country’s oldest swimming records over the weekend. Trnikova broke Martina Moravcová‘s short course 400 IM records, hitting a 4:40.09 to narrowly undercut the previous mark of 4:40.27.

Moravcová set the original record nearly 26 years ago on December 29, 1995, in St. Denis. In 1995 Moravcová had already competed at her first-ever Olympic Games in 1992 and went on to race at another 4 Games in 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2008. At the 2000 Games in Sydney, Moravcová won silver in both the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle.

Moravcová still holds 17 individual Slovak swimming records in the freestyle, butterfly, and individual medley and is regarded as the country’s best-ever swimmer.

Over the past few years, Nikoleta Trnikova has been working her way up the Slovak swim rankings and has picked up 3 individual Slovak records. In 2019, Trnikova broke the 200 breast and 400 IM long course records, lowering them to 2:27.96 and 4:50.29, respectively.

Her 4:40.09 short course 400 IM record over the weekend marks her first short course national record.

While she didn’t manage to hit the short course 200 breaststroke, Trnikova did notch a 2:23.82 to win the event. Tha was only about a second and a half off of Andrea Podmaníkova‘s 2016 NR of 2:22.38.

Nikoleta Trnikova also won the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM over the weekend but was a little bit further off the respective Slovak records. In the 100 Trnikova hit a 1:08.21 compared to Podmaníkova’s 1:05.54. In the 200 IM Trnikova won with a 2:13.99, missing Moravcová’s 2:08.55 from 1999.