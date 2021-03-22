Chapman University Picks Up Verbal from Nevada 3A Bronze Medalist Bryce Grover

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bryce Grover of Las Vegas, NV has announced his decision to swim for Chapman University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He is a senior at Somerset Academy at SkyPointe and he is a year-round swimmer at the Sandpipers of Nevada where he swims under the direction of Coach Michael Kinross.

I’m happy to announce I am continuing my education and swimming career at Chapman University! I want to thank my parents and coaches for helping shape me into the person, student, and athlete I am today.

Grover’s last high school meet was the NIAA 3A and 4A State Championships in May of 2019. Then a sophomore, he competed in the 100 free and the 100 back, touching third in each to earn two bronze medals.

Only a week earlier, Grover has competed at the Nevada 3A Sunset-Sunrise Region Championship. He won the 100 free, powering to the wall 0.83 seconds ahead of silver medalist Seth Woodbury of Boulder City High School. He also took home a medal for his second-place finish in the 100 back. He was just shy of gold, touching 0.29 seconds behind Aidan White of Valley High School.

Grover recently recorded personal best times at the Las Vegas Super Finals in December of 2020. He swam the 50, 100, 200, and 1650 free, and the 100 and 200 back, swimming best times in four of the events. He swam in the B-finals of the 100 and 200 back, touching 16th and 11th, respectively, and he finished 11th in the timed finals heats of the 1650 free.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 53.88

200 back – 1:55.23

200 free – 1:48.51

500 free – 4:53.93

1650 free – 17:01.86

Grover is expected to make an immediate impact for the Panthers. His top times would have made him the team’s second-fastest competitor in the 100 and 200 back during the 2019-2020 season behind Will Crewe. Grover would also have been ranked second in the 500 free behind Chase Mitchell. Grover will not overlap with either top swimmer, as Crewe is set to graduate in the spring of 2021 and Mitchell graduated in 2020.

Grover’s times would have placed him in the B-finals of the 100 and 200 backstroke at the 2020 SCIAC Championships.

