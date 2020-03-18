A 1980 Olympian’s View on COVID-19 Cancelled Meets

Courtesy: RITTER Sports Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

The past few weeks have been exhausting. Canceled meets and missed opportunities at all levels throughout the swimming world.

And based on most experts outlook the next few weeks are likely to be even worse.

Swimming is about routine so often.

Swim, eat, sleep and repeat. (And maybe some dryland in there too!)

Many swimmers and coaches are in the middle of still trying to process the loss of a season’s championship meet, if/when/where there will be practice; or even as simple as “what now?”

RITTER Sports Performance has always tried to support coaches and swimmers in our community. We had some great podcast interviews lined up previewing what was scheduled to be the Women’s NCAAs this week and the Men’s meet next week.

But that like most people’s plans and routines, our lives have gone through a drastic change.

Thinking through what kind of loss the swimming community is going through with canceled meets and the future of the summer in doubt, even the US Olympic Trials and the Tokyo Olympics; it’s hard to wrap your head around it all.

The truth is no one knows what is going to happen. Maybe we are being overcautious, or maybe we are already too late in making these decisions. Only time will truly tell.

But what can help right now? In the midst of all the unknown and anxiety that can come with a loss of opportunity, whether it’s meets or even practices.

The answer is nothing is going to take the pain and uncertainty away right now. But perspective can help right now.

Chris Ritter reached out to Nancy Hogshead-Makar to come on the Swim Coaches Base Podcast.

Nancy has gone through big disappointments. One of them was being named an Olympian on the US 1980 team. She and the rest of the US Olympians of course never had the chance to compete in the boycotted Olympics.

In the newest episode of the Swim Coaches Base Podcast, Nancy shares with Chris the disappointment she felt and with that what perspective she has for swimmers and coaches today.

