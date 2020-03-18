WATCH: Federica Pellegrini Time Trials 53.6 100 Free

With virtually every championship or trials meet originally scheduled for the next month or so cancelled, we’ve seen a few different clubs and teams run time trials to take advantage of their form and post some fast times.

Four-time Italian Olympian Federica Pellegrini did just that on Tuesday, racing the 100 freestyle (LCM) in a time of 53.6.

After the race, Pellegrini pointed out that the athletes of national interest should train. “It’s our job,” she said. She also added that they’re running these time trials to test her preparation and that she’ll race the 200 free on Thursday.

The time for the 31-year-old is one of the fastest of her career (fourth or fifth fastest, depending on what the hundredths were). Her lifetime best of 53.18 was done at the Sette Colli Trophy in 2016, and she was also 53.40 and 53.66 in 2019, and 53.55 back in 2009.

The Italian Olympic Trials, which were scheduled to run March 17-21, were officially cancelled on March 9th.

If official, the time would’ve slotted her into 13th in the world this season. 53.6 is also dead-on the Italian imposed Olympic qualification standard for the women’s 100 free. At the first opportunity for Italian swimmers to qualify in December, Pellegrini clocked 53.95 in this race.

You can watch Pellegrini’s race video below. One of the athletes racing next to her is Lorenzo Glessi.