Swimming From Home Talk Show: Grant Shoults

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Today I spoke with Grant Shoults, who recently returned home from Stanford campus to his home in Laguna Hills. Coming off of the PAC-12 Championships just over a week ago, things moved quickly for Shoults, who ended up leaving Stanford’s campus on Monday, March 16, before everyone had to be vacated by Wednesday, March 18. Shoults is lucky enough to be able to keep training with the Mission Viejo Nadadores, where a small group of Olympic hopefuls are still swimming as of today.

Shoults wound up missing each of the last two NCAA Championship meets. As a junior, he underwent shoulder surgery, and as a red-shirt junior, the now-relevant coronavirus cancelled the meet.

Shoults gives a sobering insight on what the past week has been like, and expresses gratitude at the resources he does have that others don’t at this time.

yardfan

When is NCAA going to give the extra year of eligibility to all those swimmers that missed out on swimming their last NCAA due to the Coronavirus. Spring sports got it. Winter sports deserve it too. So when is that decision going to be made public?

DRUKSTOP

TBH they had 95% of their season, why should they get another year? I get it really sucks, but it doesn’t really make sense.

Bobthebuilderrocks

That’s not valid, swimmers peak for end of the season meets. So it’s not the same as basketball where they have 11 games to go 100% in, they just have their one at the end (or two if your team is trying to win conference.)

Konner Scott

You guys rock! Thank you for the extra content and positive vibes during this crazy time!

Hint of Lime

Thanks for this coverage! Definitely really interesting to get first-hand perspective from guys/athletes like Grant (in the middle of CA with the outbreak, seniors in college, top NC title contenders).

