Swimming From Home Talk Show: Grant Shoults

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

Today I spoke with Grant Shoults, who recently returned home from Stanford campus to his home in Laguna Hills. Coming off of the PAC-12 Championships just over a week ago, things moved quickly for Shoults, who ended up leaving Stanford’s campus on Monday, March 16, before everyone had to be vacated by Wednesday, March 18. Shoults is lucky enough to be able to keep training with the Mission Viejo Nadadores, where a small group of Olympic hopefuls are still swimming as of today.

Shoults wound up missing each of the last two NCAA Championship meets. As a junior, he underwent shoulder surgery, and as a red-shirt junior, the now-relevant coronavirus cancelled the meet.

Lots of emotions to this. This was supposed to be a comeback year for me after redshirting due to injury. I know many athletes have made similar sacrifices and can only hope that this is the right decision for our country but DAMN this really hurts and I know I’m not alone https://t.co/dVvR3mauDw — grantshoults (@grantshoults) March 12, 2020

Shoults gives a sobering insight on what the past week has been like, and expresses gratitude at the resources he does have that others don’t at this time.