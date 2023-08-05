Summer Juniors Qualifier Jensen Nelson Commits to Pitt for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jensen Nelson from Alpharetta, Georgia has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Pitt beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

“Through the ups and downs. Being asked where I was going to college, I can finally answer that question. I am unbelievably excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University Of Pittsburgh! I want to thank all my friends, family, and my coaches Joshua Hanson and Karl Krug from Spartans Aquatic Club for making this all possible without them I wouldn’t be where I am right now! When dark times came and they seemed endless you guys, made me see the light at the end of the tunnel and gave me hope. Without you all I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so grateful to have this opportunity and to have the people that have stayed with me along this crazy journey. Thank you to everyone that has contributed you all have a special place in my heart. #Hailtopitt”

Nelson swims for Spartan Aquatic Club out of Atlanta, Georgia. He most recently competed at Futures-Ocala. There he finished third in the 100 back (56.38), fifth in the 200 back (2:04.05), and 20th in the 200 IM (2:08.93). All three of those swims were best times.

This past spring at the North Divisional Championships, he won the 100 back in a 49.00, 200 back in a 1:47.12, and 200 IM in a 1:51.93. His 100 back and 200 IM were personal bests. Notably, his 200 IM has dropped over four seconds in the last year, helping add a third event for him at the collegiate level.

This past February, Nelson competed for his high school Rivers Academy at the Georgia High School State Championships. He won the 100 back in a 49.84, was second in the 100 breast (58.95), and was third in the 200 IM (1:53.18).

Nelson’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 49.00

200 back: 1:46.11

200 IM: 1:51.93

The Pitt men finished seventh out of 12 teams this past season at ACCs, the school’s highest finish ever. They enter their second season under head coach Chase Kreitler.

It took times of 47.58 in the 100 back, 1:45.03 in the 200 back, and 1:46.37 in the 200 IM to earn a second swim at ACCs this past season. Pitt had one ‘B’ finalist and three ‘C’ finalists in the 100 back and one ‘B’ finalist in the 200 back at 2023 ACCs. They return all of their points in both backstroke events for this fall.

Nelson will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2027 along with Drew Henry, Andrei Vaskovskii, Michal Piela, Drew Heck, and Josh Smith

