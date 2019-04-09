6 Swimmers Knock Out World C’ships QT’s As Danish Open Concludes

2019 DANISH OPEN

The final day of the 2019 Danish Open saw Tobias Bjerg lower the National Record in the men’s 50m breast twice, first in the morning heats and again in tonight’s final. His 27.28 winning effort gives him a 2nd event for the World Championships, representing the only additional name on the list from the final day here at the Taastrup Swimming Center.

The Danish contingency will have another chance to qualify at this week’s Stockholm Open, which starts on April 12th in Sweden.

Individual Qualifiers Through Day 5:

Women’s 100m free – Signe Bro, 54.34

Women’s 50m fly – Emilie Beckmann, 25.89; Jeanette Ottesen, 26.25

Men’s 1500m free – Alexander Norgaard, 14:55.56; Anton Ipsen, 14:58.09

Men’s 400m IM – Anton Ipsen, 4:16.34

Men’s 800m free – Anton Ipsen, 7:49.64

Men’s 100m breast – Tobias Bjerg, 59.17* National Record (prelims), 59.46

Men’s 50m breast – Tobias Bjerg, 27.28* National Record