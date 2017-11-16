5x AZ State Champ Katie McCoy Commits to Boise State

Katie McCoy from Phoenix, Arizona has signed an NLI with Boise State University for 2018-19. McCoy is a versatile backstroker, flyer, and IMer who trains year-round at Phoenix Swim Club with Mike Maczuga.

A senior at Xavier College Preparatory, McCoy is a five-time Arizona high school state champion who led her school AIA Division I team championship two weeks ago. McCoy won the 100 back with 55.05 and the 200 IM in 2:03.07; she won both events last year as well. At the 2017 state meet she also led off Xavier Prep’s winning 200 medley relay (26.40) and swam a leg on the runner-up 400 free relay.

In club swimming she had a terrific long-course season, notching PBs in the 50/100/400 free at the Arizona Swimming Senior LC Championships, and in the 50/100/200 back and 400 IM at Mount Hood Sectionals.

McCoy will suit up for the Broncos with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Ariane Skeggs, Kailee Nabeta and Lauren Vitort. Her top SCY times include:

50 back – 26.40

100 back – 55.05

200 back – 2:01.00

100 fly – 55.98

200 IM – 2:03.07

100 free – 52.87

200 free – 1:52.64

