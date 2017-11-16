Futures Medalist Novosedliak Signs with Florida Women

California-based freestyler Kalie Novosedliak has joined the Florida Gators’ recruiting class. Novosedliak will travel across the country to join the Gators after graduating from Carlsbad High School at the end of this school year. She currently trains with North Coast Aquatics during the club season.

Novosedliak on Her Commitment:

“I’m so happy to continue my swimming career at the University of Florida! During my official visit, everyone made me feel right at home. I love the support they give to their student athletes, the campus, and most importantly, the team. I think UF is the perfect fit for me academically and athletically and I can’t wait to be a part of something so special! GO GATORS”

Novosedliak’s Top Times:

100 yard free- 52.61

200 yard free- 1:49.81

500 yard free- 4:51.25

1650 yard free- 17:02.96

At the 2017 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara, Novosedliak was the bronze medalist in the 800 free. She was also a finalist in the 400 free and 1500 free, taking bronze in the mile and narrowly missing the top 3 with a 4th place finish in the 400. Her successes last season also included a gold medal in the 500 free and silver medal in the 200 free at the 2017 CIF Division 1 San Diego Section Championships.

