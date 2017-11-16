FHSAA State Champion Miguel Cancel to Join Florida Gators

The Florida men have put together a very strong recruiting class this year. Miguel Cancel was one of the top local talents to sign with the Gators last week. Cancel, a 4-time individual Florida High School state champion, will be staying in-state as he makes the trip up to Gainesville from the Miami area. He’ll make the move after graduating from Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Florida. Cancel is primarily a freestyle and IMer who trains with Gulliver Swim Club.

Top Times:

50 yard free- 21.13

100 yard free- 44.50

200 yard free- 1:37.92

500 yard free- 4:24.35

200 yard back- 1:46.74

200 yard fly- 1:48.16

200 yard IM- 1:48.09

400 yard IM- 3:51.17

Earlier this month, Cancel swept the golds in his individual races at the 2017 Florida High School 2A State Championships. There, he won the 200 IM and 100 free in new best times, repeating as champion in the 200 IM. Cancel has shown off his range as he was also a state champion in the 500 free. He won that race, along with the 200 IM, at the 2016 Florida state meet as he helped Gulliver Prep take the state title.

Cancel joins a recruiting class that includes fellow Florida state champions Nick Hackett and Robert Finke. The loaded class also includes the likes of Kieran Smith, Trey Freeman, Will Davis, and Isaac Davis.

