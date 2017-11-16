Video: The Fastest Stroke In Swimming

We all look at the greats in the sport of swimming and drool at their skills underwater. Well….today we are showing YOU how to train to be like those guys! Underwater kicking is the most efficient and fastest way to swim with momentum and that is exactly what we are working today. This is not a drill, but a set to work your underwaters. Perhaps the most important thing we want all of our viewers to understand from this episode is to train at YOUR level of swimming. This set is primarily for the more elite level swimmers, so if you consider yourself lower in skill level, start with working a few kicks of every wall and make sure to have a coach around watching. Thanks to Jack Blyzinsky for joining us and showing off his AWESOME underwater kicks.

As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

