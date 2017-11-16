Ryan Held & NC State Headline OSU Invitational

2017 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

The 2017 Ohio State Invitational will kick off tomorrow morning for three days of competition.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS:

Ohio State

NC State

Kenyon

Notre Dame

West Virginia

Pitt

Yale

Penn State

Kentucky

FGCU (W)

Marshall (W)

Washington State (W)

There’s a big spread of schools, with Big Ten’s OSU playing host, along with several ACC teams, the SEC’s Kentucky, Ivy League’s Yale, Big 12’s WVU, Pac-12’s WSU, and a couple mid-majors. Division III Kenyon will also be racing in Columbus this weekend.

NC State is the biggest team on the men’s and women’s side, and they’ll clash with hosts OSU, a red-hot Notre Dame team, and Kentucky in a bunch of high-profile races.

Some matchups to look out for on the women’s side include the Kentucky backstroke group taking on ND’s Alice Treuth and NC State’s Elise Haan. Sprinter Abbie Dolan of Notre Dame has been having a breakout year, and she’ll try to defeat NC State’s Ky-lee Perry in a head-to-head battle.

The NC State men will be fun to watch this weekend, led by Ryan Held and Justin Ress, though ND and OSU, especially, might be able to steal some wins from the Wolfpack, along with Penn State thanks to 100 and 200 breast top seed Kaelan Freund. Held is entered in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 100 back, while Ress will race the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back.

One standout name who has since departed from the NCAA system is OSU alum Aliena Schmidtke, who is seeded 1st in the 100 fly, 6th in the 50 free, and 6th in the 100 free.